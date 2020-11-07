Entries invited for award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: St Berchmans College has invited nominations or applications for the Berchmans Best Teacher Award from government and aided college teachers. The award, which carries a purse of `25,001, a citation and a memento, is instituted by the alumni, Kuwait chapter.

The application form can be downloaded from the college website (www.sbcollege.ac.in). The last date for the receipt of nominations/applications by courier or post is December 10. Nominations/applications may be sent to Dr Siby Joseph K, secretary, Berchmans award committee, St Berchmans College, Changanassery, 686101. Phone: 9447249214 berchmansaward@sbcollege.ac.in