STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

History reopens, new and improved

S Abu, director of Zoo and Museum Department, said that the facility will be opened to the public this month.

Published: 07th November 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Soon, guests of the state capital can enter a world of fantasy and history, as The Natural History Museum, which houses between it folds a diverse collection of fascinating creatures including life-size mammals, skeletons and fossil will be open to the public once again. The facility that offers a fun-filled learning experience for children and adults alike was opened back in 1885 as part of the Napier Museum. 

Later, when the Kerala Government was formed, the state government labelled the museum a souvenir building, to observe the centenary celebration of the Zoo and Museum Department. The new structure was inaugurated in 1964. Renovated and remodified at a cost of Rs 6.6 crore, the Natural History Museum is expected to draw scores of tourists, students and enthusiasts. 

S Abu, director of Zoo and Museum Department, said that the facility will be opened to the public this month. He added that the department is awaiting the availability of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to officially inaugurate the museum, as part of the ‘100 days, 100 programmes’ of the state government.

“The museum has around 1,800 specimens from all over the world. As part of the renovation, we have rearranged and renovated the exhibit galleries, accommodating modern trends without making many changes to the existing collection. We did the redesigning without involving consultancies. This museum is going to be one of the best out of the 12 major natural history museums in the country,” said S Abu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp