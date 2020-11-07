History reopens, new and improved

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Soon, guests of the state capital can enter a world of fantasy and history, as The Natural History Museum, which houses between it folds a diverse collection of fascinating creatures including life-size mammals, skeletons and fossil will be open to the public once again. The facility that offers a fun-filled learning experience for children and adults alike was opened back in 1885 as part of the Napier Museum.

Later, when the Kerala Government was formed, the state government labelled the museum a souvenir building, to observe the centenary celebration of the Zoo and Museum Department. The new structure was inaugurated in 1964. Renovated and remodified at a cost of Rs 6.6 crore, the Natural History Museum is expected to draw scores of tourists, students and enthusiasts.

S Abu, director of Zoo and Museum Department, said that the facility will be opened to the public this month. He added that the department is awaiting the availability of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to officially inaugurate the museum, as part of the ‘100 days, 100 programmes’ of the state government.

“The museum has around 1,800 specimens from all over the world. As part of the renovation, we have rearranged and renovated the exhibit galleries, accommodating modern trends without making many changes to the existing collection. We did the redesigning without involving consultancies. This museum is going to be one of the best out of the 12 major natural history museums in the country,” said S Abu.