Honey trap: Woman, two others held

Published: 07th November 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In another case of honey trap, the city police have arrested three persons, including a woman, for blackmailing a doctor using his nude photographs. Anupama Ranjith of Njayarambalam, Jamshad of Maradu and Roshwin of Vazhakulam were arrested following the probe launched in the case registered at the Kalamassery police station on October 22 based on the doctor’s complaint. The police officers are on the lookout for two more people, one of whom has been identified as Muhammad Ajmal.

The incident took place at a flat in Kalamassery on October 21. The police said the accused invited the doctor to the flat for discussing a real estate deal. Later, he was forced to take off his clothes and pose for photographs with the woman at gunpoint.

The accused then demanded `5 lakh from the doctor and threatened to circulate the pictures on social media if he failed to give the money. The police have recovered the videos and photographs of the incident. A preliminary probe revealed that the accused used similar modus operandi to extort money from people.

