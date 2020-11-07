STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Inked in style

Gayathri Mohan, a Kochi-based stylist and content creator talks about bridging art and fashion through her experiments

Published: 07th November 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Gayathri Mohan truly caught the eye of fashion enthusiasts in Kerala when she appeared in Poornima Indrajith’s label Pranaah’s Onam collection photoshoot last year. Gayathri not only modelled the clothes but also styled the entire shoot, evoking the sweet, carefree nostalgia the designer elicited. The 27-year-old’s realm of interest, as evidenced in her Instagram feed, goes beyond fashion to blend an art like aesthetic.

A Kochi native, Gayathri dropped out of National Institute of Fashion Technology, Chennai, to pursue art. She worked as an illustrator for the next four years conducting workshops and exhibitions before starting her Instagram handle in 2017 as a platform to articulate her love for fashion. 

“I didn’t want to be a designer and make clothes but I really like fashion. So one day, I styled my mother’s saree with a leather jacket and asked my dad to take photos and uploaded them on Instagram.

Slowly I approached fashion brands asking if I could style their collections. I did not know many models in the city, so I also modelled the clothes. That is how it all began,” says Gayathri who, over the past three years, has grown to be a freelance stylist and model of formidable repute in the city. With over 31,000 followers and counting, Gayathri is reluctant to call herself an influencer. Instead, she brands herself more modestly as a creator — one whose work comes off as effortlessly cool. 

Gayathri says her ‘alt fashion’ and ‘high street’ looks are often a result of instinctive choices. “For my personal projects, if I am recreating a cartoon character’s look, I am not interested in replicating the exact thing. I don’t want to make a costume. I only take inspiration in terms of silhouette and colour pallete and then look at it from a stylist’s point of view.”

Having worked with elite select brands like Pranaah, as well as celebrities including Anna Ben, Gayathri is keen on collaborating with Vogue magazine one day. Meanwhile she is resolute about campaigning for more south Indian models and creators to be represented better on a global scale.Find Gayathri’s work on 
Instagram @gayu_inkb

Visual treat
Gayathri uses techniques of digital collage and photo morphing to get a sombre, surreal and eclectic take on dressing and makeup referencing symbols and icons from pop culture. Her Instagram handle, a personal portfolio of sorts almost wears the look of a high brow performative art served on a kitschy platter. “Since the Covid outbreak, I have started experimenting properly with makeup. Since I have not been painting as much as I used to, makeup fills that gap.

I am now more comfortable with self portraits and being in front of the camera. The pandemic also gave me time to experiment more with what I uploaded and create a mood by making collages with what I found on the internet,” says Gayathri who uses Afterlight and Adobe Lightroom to edit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp