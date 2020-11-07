MG varsity relents, slashes regn fee for faculty posts

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: Aspirants applying for the post of assistant professor in various schools under the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) were in for a rude shock, when they came across a notification which stated that a whopping ₹5,000 had to be paid as registration fee to complete the application. The announcement triggered a series of complaints and protests from the mostly unemployed applicants, forcing the varsity to bring down the fee amount to Rs 2,000, on the fourth day since the notification was issued.

“We have never come across such an exorbitant registration fee before this,” said a candidate who preferred to remain anonymous. According to them, many of the candidates applying for the assistant professor posts are currently unemployed. “The pandemic has made it difficult for many to make ends meet. In such a scenario, how can the varsity assume that the candidates will be able to cough up such a high amount,” they asked.

Pointing out that the registration fee sought by the Kerala and Calicut varsities which had invited applications for faculty positions recently was just Rs 1,000, the aspirant added that even the IITs didn’t charge as high as the MGU. “Many of us have applied to universities across the country. Most of them charge not more than Rs 1,000. In some cases, the amount may even go up to Rs 2,000, but never to Rs 5,000,” they said. According to them, until last year, even the MGU had only been charging Rs 1,000.

“It is understandable if the varsity is seeking money from already-employed persons who are applying for senior faculty positions. But it is unjust to wring the freshers,” the candidate said. Also, the entire application process happens online, and hence there is no need for the varsity to incur additional expenses or put in any extra effort, they added.

After receiving negative feedback regarding the fee from various quarters, MGU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sabu Thomas called a meeting, where it was decided to reduce the registration fee for the assistant professor post to Rs 2,000 for the general category. “The registration fee for SC/ST candidates has been slashed to Rs 1,000,” said the VC.

The fee for the associate professor post has also been reduced from Rs 7,500 to Rs 5,000 for the general category and from Rs 3,750 to Rs 2,500 for SC/ST candidates, he said. However, the amount for the professor post remains the same. “We can understand the situation of the freshers. However, most of the people applying for the senior faculty posts are already employed and many are earning well,” he said. He also pointed out that some other universities such as Cusat had charged Rs 4,000 as the application fee.

