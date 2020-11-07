Ministry invites logo designs for golden jubilee of 1971 war

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Armed Forces will celebrate the golden jubilee of the 1971 victory over Pakistan on December 16. The Ministry of Defence has planned a series of events from December 16, 2020 to December 16, 2021 as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations. It proposes to commission a distinct logo which will uniquely identify all events connected to the celebrations and has invited logo designs from public.

The logo should depict the participation of all three services and commemorate achievements of the armed forces. The last date to submit entries is November 11. The winner will receive `50,000 in cash. For details, visit: https://www.mygov.in/task/logo-design-contest-swarnim-vijay-varsh/