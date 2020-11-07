Paravoor rape case: Man sentenced to 12 years jail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, constituted for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children, on Friday sentenced a man to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment in the North Paravoor rape case of 2011.Sibin, 34, a native of Vadakkekara, was found guilty under Section 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 384 (extortion) of the IPC.

Though Sibin was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on first two counts of offences, it would run concurrently while the sentence of two years for extortion would run separately. The court also acquitted three accused persons in the case. “Being the most hated crime, rape tantamounts to a serious blow to the supreme honour of a woman, and offends both her esteem and dignity. The accused must face the consequences of the crime committed by him,” observed judge P J Vincent.

The accused persons had raped the victim multiple times at the home of an absconding accused since March 11, 2011.The rape scenes were captured using a hidden camera and the convict shared the footage with the rest of the accused over phone. Later they collected Rs 25,000 and gold ornaments from the victim by blackmailing her that they would make public the recordings. Special prosecutor P A Bindhu appeared for the prosecution.