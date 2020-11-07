STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Paravoor rape case: Man sentenced to 12 years jail

The accused persons had raped the victim multiple times at the home of an absconding accused since March 11, 2011.

Published: 07th November 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, constituted for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children, on Friday sentenced a man to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment in the North Paravoor rape case of 2011.Sibin, 34, a native of Vadakkekara, was found guilty under Section 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 384 (extortion) of the IPC.

Though Sibin was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on first two counts of offences, it would run concurrently while the sentence of two years for extortion would run separately. The court also acquitted three accused persons in the case. “Being the most hated crime, rape tantamounts to a serious blow to the supreme honour of a woman, and offends both her esteem and dignity. The accused must face the consequences of the crime committed by him,” observed judge P J Vincent.

The accused persons had raped the victim multiple times at the home of an absconding accused since March 11, 2011.The rape scenes were captured using a hidden camera and the convict shared the footage with the rest of the accused over phone. Later they collected Rs 25,000 and gold ornaments from the victim by blackmailing her that they would make public the recordings. Special prosecutor P A Bindhu appeared for the prosecution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paravoor rape
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp