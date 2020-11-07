STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

The art in letters 

To Lamees Aboobacker, Arabic is the most beautiful script in the world. She is on a mission to popularise the language among a larger crowd in Kerala.

Published: 07th November 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Lamees Aboobacker

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: To Lamees Aboobacker, Arabic is the most beautiful script in the world. She is on a mission to popularise the language among a larger crowd in Kerala. Born and brought up in Abu Dhabi, it was in last December that Lamees moved to her home town in Thrissur.Though she was always inclined to art and calligraphy, it was only in June, during the lockdown that she thought of exploring it. “My father is an Arabic  graduate. I felt connected to calligraphy from the very beginning, reinforced by its rich history in the Quran,” said Lamees, a self-taught calligraphy artist.

“While doing Arabic calligraphy, I follow the traditional style,” she said. Explaining about the fonts she works with, Lamees says, “Thuluth and Kufic are the two fonts that I normally use, which are mostly preferred by my customers. Fonts like Muhaqaq, Naskh and Thuluth are interlinked and follow curved and oblique lines. However, Kufic is more of block lettering,” says the artist. Besides Arabic calligraphy, Lamees also does free hand lettering and brush lettering in English. From bookmarks containing prayers from the Holy Quran to frameworks done in Arabic language, Lamees’ work will catch your eye even if you are not familiar with the language. 

This calligraphy artist is currently doing an online Arabic calligraphy course under the tutelage of Salim Khan, a self-taught Arabic calligrapher specialising in Thuluth script in Arabic calligraphy. Lamees uses special, handmade pens for her writings. 

“ What I love about Arabic calligraphy is how hard it is to get it accurate. In English, we have 26 letters and there is only one way to write it. But in Arabic language, one letter has 12 formations which makes it challenging. You need passion to go forward,” she says. To write a small piece of calligraphy, she takes several hours. With background colours, it might take even a day to complete.Her customised products in Arabic and English calligraphy are available on the Instagram handle @La.Artisium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp