Virtual crossroads

Alphons Joseph, music composer of the recently released movie Varane Avashyamundu,was a worried man when the lockdown was announced in March.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Alphons Joseph, music composer of the recently released movie Varane Avashyamundu,was a worried man when the lockdown was announced in March. To his dismay, Alphons, also the founder of Crossroads School of Music in Kochi, realised that sessions for students at the academy had to be halted in wake of the pandemic. 

A chance interaction with his friend Chander Ramanathan, an Australia-based music aficionado and the host of a podcast centred on A R Rahman titled ‘I Love ARR’ presented him with an ideal solution. “Chander introduced me to the Microsoft Teams platform that would make it conducive to conduct online classes. As I have a background in computer applications, I dabbled with the video conferencing programme myself and found that it was a one-stop-shop for all the needs of my academy. In a week, we set up a complete virtual curriculum based on Microsoft Teams.

Alphons Joseph

We have a strength of 600 students despite which we are able to hold classes online for 7 to 8 hours a day. I find that all activities that can be only done in-person can be carried out through the application,” says Alphons. His institute has recently come out with an in-house e-learning music platform called Crossroads eSuite also backended by Microsoft Teams.

Being a Microsoft 365 developer himself, Chander was well aware of the many enabling features of Teams for organisations deployment. “Teams stand out from a collaborative perspective due to features like sharepoint and document co-authoring options. In fact, the entire production for my podcast is done using the same application,” says Chander who hosted singer Shreya Goshal on his podcast last week.

