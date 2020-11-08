Families advance wedding dates to bypass Centre’s age revision plans

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: Faizal Ul Rahiman (name changed), father of a 19-year-old girl, was planning to conduct the marriage of his daughter by March 2021. Since the 53-year-old-man, who returned from Saudi Arabia a couple of months back, had enough time to prepare for the marriage, he was calm and relaxed. However, the situation has changed and Faizal is now running from pillar to post to conduct the marriage by the end of this month.

It is neither Covid-19 spread nor the financial issue that has upset his plans but the Centre’s move to raise the minimum age for marriage of girls from 18 to 21 years.

“We had planned to conduct the wedding in April 2020, but the pandemic outbreak forced us to postpone it to next year as my daughter can also complete her graduation by the time. But the latest news has landed all of us in a perplexed state.

If the Centre comes up with the new law, we will have to wait for another two years for her marriage. The groom’s family and we have now decided to conduct the marriage by the end of this month. We don’t want to take any risk by delaying it,” Faizal said. Not just Faizal is facing such a situation but several families are worried and advancing the marriage of their daughters who are below the age of 21, especially Muslim families.

“Several families are planning to advance the marriage date of their children due to the fear of the new law. Many wanted to conduct the marriage after the Covid-19 situation eases. However, many of them are not ready to wait anymore. The solution to this is continuing with the existing law which permits the girl and boy to tie the knot at the age of 18 and 21, respectively,” said P K A Kareem, general secretary, Mahallu Jamaath Council.

According to him, a scientific study needs to be done before coming up with a law like this. “We don’t have a clear idea regarding the proposed law. It should not be enacted as a political move. A scientific study needs to be conducted and the experts’ opinion heard,” he added. Meanwhile, the Centre’s move has triggered differences of opinion among different communities and experts.

“Several developing countries have brought down the legal age of marriage just by considering the biological and social factors. The move is an intrusion into the freedom of individuals. It is not the way to bring about social reforms. We have already accepted the present rule and it is unfair to raise the age for marriage. A proper study has to be conducted before coming up with such a move,” said P K Fazal Gafoor, president, Muslim Educational Society (MES).

