JCB Prize for Literature comes Hareesh’s way

KOCHI: Moustache, the English translation of writer S Hareesh’s debut Malayalam novel Meesha, has been chosen for the 2020 JCB Prize for Literature. Hareesh will be awarded Rs 25 lakh and Jayasree Kalathil, who translated the novel, will receive Rs 10 lakh for her brilliant work .

“I am really happy that the novel that triggered a controversy has been conferred a major award. Though the novel doesn’t have many takers in Kerala, it got wide acceptance among readers outside the state,” Hareesh said.

Moustache is only the second English translation of a Malayalam work to be chosen for the prestigious honour after Benyamin’s Jasmine Days in 2018. Moustache was chosen from among the five shortlisted works: Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara, Chosen Spirits by Samit Basu, These, Our Bodies, Possessed By Light by Dharini Bhaskar and Prelude to a Riot by Annie Zaidi.

According to the jury, Moustache, a fluent translation, is an amazing feat of maverick novel writing. “An immersive experience of the highlights of the Kuttanad region’s history, it lays out – through the story of its marvellous characters – the intricate social history of Kerala. Brilliantly told and evocative, and epitomising everything we stand for, Moustache is a story that needs to be heard,” the jury said.

The novel had kicked up a controversy following criticism from some quarters that it insulted Hindu women and depicted Brahmins in poor light. Even a petition was filed before the Supreme Court for getting certain passages in the novel deleted. However, the apex court dismissed the plea stating “craftsmanship of a writer deserves to be respected”.