Local body polls: Doorstep canvassing a no-no, campaigning goes online

In fact, even large gatherings and mega-rallies may have also become a thing of the past.

Published: 08th November 2020 05:00 AM

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the local body polls near, the campaign fever that perennially sweeps the state during election season is bound to look a little different this time. The Covid-19 pandemic is still raging, which rules out the traditional door-to-door mode of canvassing voters from the equation. In fact, even large gatherings and mega-rallies may have also become a thing of the past.

But not to worry, a startup based in Perumbavoor has just the solution for confused candidates — going online. “Covid has made the internet an important part of our lives. Even those above the age of 65 have become tech-savvy. More importantly, they have learnt the use of social media platforms like the WhatsApp. So, we came up with the idea to canvass voters with the help of SMS, voice messages, and WhatsApp status videos,” said Mohammed Raziq, CEO, Creat If Digital Solutions. 

With the new initiative, the six-member team of Creat If is extending the scope of what they had already been doing for various clients — sending out bulk SMS to create visibility for the product or service. “So why not apply this to the campaigning problems faced by those contesting the elections. Our bulk SMS panel will enable them to reach out to voters while adhering to the Covid protocol. We even have a TRAI license,” he said. 

The firm had recently released a notification advertising their campaigning alternative, and received a whopping 150 confirmations in a single day from all over the state. “We have been getting enquiries from individuals as well as political parties,” he said. But how does this work? “Our team develops SMS and voice messages, in either Malayalam or English, according to the matter submitted by the candidate. These are then sent to the voters living in a particular ward, or even the entire panchayat, using the list of phone numbers provided by the candidate,” Mohammed said. 

Another option is WhatsApp status videos. “A 20-second animated video featuring the candidate can be created and uploaded as their status. This is an even better option, and there is rarely anyone today who doesn’t use WhatsApp,” he said. According to Eldho Johnson, chief marketing officer, Creat If, the online campaign package ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. “The cost of the basic package is RS 2,000, comprising of only the SMS option,” he said. 

A stickler for protocol, the company has also set in place a system that sends real-time reports to the customer with details like the number of times a message was sent, the time at which it was sent, etc. “We have a reputation to maintain. The campaigning initiative is just an election venture that will be over in a month,” said Mohammed, who started the company in August 2019 along with his friends Vishnu K, Anson Jose, Eldho Johnson, Anekh Mohanan, and Aravind K R. 

