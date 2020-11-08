Local body polls: Top leaders eye mayor, district panchayat posts

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With notification issued for local body elections, talks in political fronts on candidates are in the final stages. As the posts of Ernakulam district panchayat president and Kochi corporation mayor come under general category, a slew of prominent leaders in Congress and CPM are eyeing a seat.

Former minister Dominic Presentation’s name is on top of the list for mayor post in the UDF camp. Congress leader Dominic was appointed as the district chairman of UDF recently. While in CPM, former MLA and mayor, C M Dineshmani, may try his luck, according to sources. Interestingly, these two leaders are coordinating the poll preparations for their respective fronts.

Another big name doing rounds in Congress circles is of V J Poulose, a former MLA and district party chief. Poulose, a three-time MLA from Kothamangalam, will contest from Mulanthuruthy division of district panchayat, eyeing the president post if UDF retains power.

“The discussions are under way. As per an internal agreement in Congress, mayor post will be given to ‘A’ group while district panchayat president will go to ‘I’ group if UDF retains power in both local bodies. Poulose is a senior I group leader while Dominic represents A group. Hence the equation may work out,” said a Congress leader.

While, the other names in UDF are Tony Chammany, former mayor and Youth Congress leader Thampi Subrahmaniam. Sources said Soumini Jain, the present mayor, will keep away from fray. KPCC general secretary B A Abdul Muthalib, who is currently vice-president of district panchayat, is another leader gearing up for a second contest.

UDF leaders said seat-sharing will be completed without any hiccups. “We have already completed the first round of talks with constituent parties. The seat- sharing talks are in the final stage in grama panchayats. The UDF has called a meeting on Sunday to finalise the seat sharing,” said Dominic Presentation.

However, sources in the UDF said that talks on seat sharing in Corporation and the district panchayat hit a roadblock after P J Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress and the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups in the Congress staked claims to many seats. However, leaders said they would sort out all the issues by Sunday.

Geroge Edapparathy, LDF district convener, said that seat-sharing talks in LDF are heading to its final round. While Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M)’s claims on seats in their strongholds delayed the bilateral talks in the LDF, P J Joseph faction staking claim to all the seats currently held by KC(M) delayed the seat-sharing exercise in the UDF. The CPM district secretariat is monitoring the arrangements for district panchayat poll campaigns while area committees and local committees are involved in seat sharing and selection of candidates in block and grama panchayats.

Poll preparations begin in district

Kochi: With a month left for local body elections in the state, the district administration has started preparations for its smooth conduct. The printing of nomination papers and applications for postal voting has already been completed. Training for returning officers and assistant returning officers has also been completed.

The inspection of voting machines is also in the final stages. The nomination papers which were printed at Government Press, Kakkanad, were handed over to the district collector, who is also the district election officer. “The printing of applications for postal votes and pamphlets for candidates has been completed. The first phase of inspection of voting machines will be completed within a week. As part of the inspection, mock polling will be held on November 7 at Usha Tourist Home.

The mock poll will be held in the presence of political party representatives,” said S Suhas, district collector. In the district, elections will be held to 82 panchayats, 14 block panchayats, 16 municipalities and the City Corporation.

Kochi Corporation (present seats)

UDF-37

LDF-34

BJP-2

District panchayat

UDF-14

LDF-13

KC(M) member switched over to LDF