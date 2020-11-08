Man hires quotation gang to murder boss, arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 40-year-old, who had hired a quotation gang to eliminate his superior for having scolded his girlfriend, landed in police custody on Saturday. Jibu, from Kuruppampady employed as a pharmacy executive at a private hospital at Karukutty, Angamaly, was in love with a woman staffer.

His wife is a teacher in Kozhikode. “Jibu had some issues with a manager, who had been transferred to Angamaly from Chennai. He had scolded the woman staffer, the friend of Jibu, over job-related matters. After Jibu came to know of this, he harboured a grudge towards the manager and hired a gang to kill him.

The gang barged into the manager’s house at night and assaulted him before decamping with a gold chain weighing seven sovereigns. Three others -- Nidhin aka Chappu, 23, of Idukki, Amal aka Sujith, 24, of Pralayakkad and Benbabu, 29, of Irumbanam -- were also arrested. “They were arrested after detailed interrogation of Jibu. An investigation is under way to nab the remaining accused,” said a police officer.