Pandemic forces tourist guides to call it a day, switch to other jobs

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Much is being discussed about the collapse of tourism sector following the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in the state. But tourist guides are one group of people in the tourism industry whose cries have largely remained unnoticed for all these time.

Though the state government has come out with a relief amount of `10,000 to 328 licensed tourist guides in the state, majority of them are of the opinion that the relief amount was definitely a solace but wasn’t enough to pay off 10 per cent of the debt which they incurred during the last few months while struggling to stay afloat.

“Our income has been virtually zero since March. I have been a guide for the last 30 years and never faced a situation of this sort even when Mumbai 26/11 attack occurred and a large number of inbound tourists stayed away from country for months fearing more terrorist attacks,” said Tourist Guides Federation of South India president Jairaj K R.

He said 99 per cent of the income of tourist guides depends on international tourists, and considering the prevailing situation, things aren’t expected to be normal for another six to eight months. “Around 80 tourist guides have licence issued by Union Ministry of Tourism and the rules stipulate the guides not to take up any other job while being a guide.

Our licence permits us to operate in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry and Lakshadweep. We have been making considerable money from this profession till March 2019,” he added.

Usually, the tourism season in state starts in August and continues till April. “Many of us have decided to give up the profession as we don’t know when the industry will return to normal.

Though the Central and state governments are giving much impetus to bring life to tourism sector, there will be tight restrictions and service of guides will not be as welcome as earlier,” said Kochi based tourist guide Tom Mathew, who has now shifted to cab driving. He said many tourist guides, known in his circle, had changed their profession and started their own small-time businesses to eke out a living. “I don’t think they will again take up the job as tourist guides because of uncertain times ahead,” he said.