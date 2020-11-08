Parallel online service centres to be shut down

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With complaints pouring in from different quarters, District Collector S Suhas has issued an order to close down parallel shops which are functioning adjacent to Akshaya Centres. The centres known as Akshaya, Akshara, e-Kendram and Jana Seva are misleading the public by offering services that are provided by Akshaya Kendras.

“Such parallel centres are not allowed to provide services including e-District. These unauthorised centres are misusing the facility which was provided to the public to use e-district services through the open portal. The district office has received several complaints against such centres.

The intelligence unit also reported that many online centres were misusing facilities meant for the public,” said the collector. He also said that, to ensure security of certificates, the number of e-district services has been reduced from 5 to 10.

“The Akshaya Project was implemented by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology to bring the services of various government and non-government offices to the public. At present, permission has been given for four Akshaya e-centres in a panchayat, six in a municipality and sufficient numbers in the corporation.

The government has permitted new Akshaya centres to operate at a distance of 1.5 km,” said the collector. He also issued a direction to the officers concerned not to issue licences to parallel service centres adjacent to Akshaya centres.