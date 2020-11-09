STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation elections: LDF to bet big on seniors

After losing to UDF twice in row, party pins hopes on experienced candidates to take on Congress.

Published: 09th November 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of the Kochi Corporation building

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The upcoming elections to the Kochi corporation will see the CPM fielding some of its most experienced leaders to wrest power in the civic body after having languished in political wilderness for a decade. The party had lost to the Congress-led UDF in two back-to-back civic polls.

C M Dinesh Mani, a former mayor, C K Manisankar, who had a stint as deputy mayor, and  M Anilkumar, formerly chairperson, town planning committee, are among the prominent faces from the CPM district leadership expected to be fielded by the party to take on the Congress in the coming elections, a source said. 

“Though the district committee has given a green signal to Anilkumar to contest from Elamakkara division, the district committee will take a final decision on the other two senior party leaders on Tuesday after consultations with the state committee. Since the prevailing political climate in the corporation favours the LDF, we have decided to field candidates who are capable of taking on the reins of the mayoral post,” said a source in the CPM district leadership. It is learnt that the CPM, which almost finalised the process of candidate selection, is awaiting the state secretariat nod to field the senior leaders such as Dinesh Mani and Manisankar. Most probably, the names of candidates will be announced after the district secretariat meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

“According to the party decision, those who had been fielded twice, will not be given the ticket this time. In the Kochi corporation, strong candidates are needed to fight the Congress. So exceptions will be made in the case of some candidates. Since the party wants a young leadership, Anilkumar will be projected as the mayoral candidate. The party has already given a positive nod for the same but the state secretariat has to take the final decision,” the source said. 

When contacted, Manisankar said it is the party state leadership which has to take the call on candidate selection. “Last time, the choice of candidates for the polls had created some issues. Some rebel candidates played a major role in thwarting the LDF victory. The political atmosphere is positive for the LDF as the candidate selection has been done without room for complaints. We will come out as winners,” he said.

However, the CPM district leadership’s decision to leave out K J Antony,  Opposition leader in the outgoing corporation council, from the list of probable candidates has created a ruckus within the party.

Antony, a two-time councillor, had played a major role in leading the LDF fight in the UDF-ruled corporation   “According to the party’s decision, those who have contested twice will not be considered again. But several candidates whom the party have chosen are third or fourth-time councillors. It will be unfair if the party fails to give a seat to the senior leader,” said a CPM councillor who requested anonymity. 

Antony told TNIE that he will wholeheartedly accept the party’s decision. “I haven’t received any intimation from the party on candidate selection. If the party asks me to contest, I will do so. If they don’t want to field me this time, I will accept it as well. For us, the party’s decision is paramount,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi corporation elections
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp