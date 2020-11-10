827 recover, 433 test Covid positive in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Monday saw 433 more people testing positive for Covid-19, 0f whom 298 contracted the infection through local transmission. The sources of infection of 115 patients are unknown. Three migrant workers and 18 health workers are also among the newly infected. Meanwhile, 827 people recovered from the infection. At present, there are 10,805 active cases in the district. Multiple cases were reported from Nayarambalam, Thrikkakara, Vazhakulam, Kalady, Tripunithura, Edappally, Alangad, Kothamangalam, Kadavanthra, Angamaly, Kunnukara, Cheranalloor and Thuravoor.