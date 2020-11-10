BJP releases list of candidates in Kochi Corp
With two days to go for the release of election notification for local body polls, the BJP has released the first list of candidates for 42 of the 74 wards in Kochi Corporation.
Published: 10th November 2020 05:44 AM | Last Updated: 10th November 2020 05:44 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: With two days to go for the release of election notification for local body polls, the BJP has released the first list of candidates for 42 of the 74 wards in Kochi Corporation.Releasing the list at a press conference, BJP Ernakulam district president S Jayakrishnan said that the NDA will give a tough fight to the two fronts and seize power in Kochi Corporation. Sitting councillor Sudha Dileep of Ernakulam Central has been given a second chance. BJP state secretary T P Sindhumol, district secretary Sibi Sajini, Priya Prasanth, Shibu Antony and K Suresh Kumar are the prominent names in the list.
List of candidates
Fort Kochi: Patrick Bernard
Kalvathi: R Ramarajan
Eeraveli: Ramesh Pai
Karippalam: R Sadanandan Master
Mattanchery: Kamini Jayachandran Menon
Chakkamadom: R Sudhakaran
Karuvelippady: N Biju
Tharebhagom: Nivin Kumar
Edakochi North: Nevila Sankar
Edakochi South: K B Karthikeyan
Konam: Priya Saneesh
Fort Kochi Veli: Nivin Humar
Amaravathi: Priya Prasanth
Island North: Padmakumari T A
Island South: V G Prasad
Vaduthala East: Sheena Joshi
Ponekkara: K S Suresh Kumar
Edappally: Ushadevi
Devankulangara: Priya Praveen
Karukappally: Binu Harikumar
Vennala: Amala Kartha
Palarivattom: Bency
Thammanam: Ratheesh K V
Chakkaraparambu:
M N Rajesh Kumar
Chalikkavattom: Sreejith
Ponnurunni East: T N Sunil
Champakkara: Jiji Shaji
Elamkulam: K R Venugopal
Girinagar: T P Sindhumol
Panampally Nagar: C V Sajini
Konthuruthy: Vijayalakshmi
Thevara: Sukesh C S
Ravipuram: Priya Nandakumar
Ernakulam South: Mini R Menon
Gandhi Nagar: Manoj Gandhi Nagar
Kathrikadavu: Antony George
Ernakulam Central: Sudha Dileep
Thrikkanarvattom: Jalaja Acharya
Kaloor North: Sajini Ravikunar
Pottakuzhi: Shibu Antony
Pachalam: Vandana
Thattazham: P K Sivan