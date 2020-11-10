BJP releases list of candidates in Kochi Corp

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With two days to go for the release of election notification for local body polls, the BJP has released the first list of candidates for 42 of the 74 wards in Kochi Corporation.Releasing the list at a press conference, BJP Ernakulam district president S Jayakrishnan said that the NDA will give a tough fight to the two fronts and seize power in Kochi Corporation. Sitting councillor Sudha Dileep of Ernakulam Central has been given a second chance. BJP state secretary T P Sindhumol, district secretary Sibi Sajini, Priya Prasanth, Shibu Antony and K Suresh Kumar are the prominent names in the list.

List of candidates

Fort Kochi: Patrick Bernard

Kalvathi: R Ramarajan

Eeraveli: Ramesh Pai

Karippalam: R Sadanandan Master

Mattanchery: Kamini Jayachandran Menon

Chakkamadom: R Sudhakaran

Karuvelippady: N Biju

Tharebhagom: Nivin Kumar

Edakochi North: Nevila Sankar

Edakochi South: K B Karthikeyan

Konam: Priya Saneesh

Fort Kochi Veli: Nivin Humar

Amaravathi: Priya Prasanth

Island North: Padmakumari T A

Island South: V G Prasad

Vaduthala East: Sheena Joshi

Ponekkara: K S Suresh Kumar

Edappally: Ushadevi

Devankulangara: Priya Praveen

Karukappally: Binu Harikumar

Vennala: Amala Kartha

Palarivattom: Bency

Thammanam: Ratheesh K V

Chakkaraparambu:

M N Rajesh Kumar

Chalikkavattom: Sreejith

Ponnurunni East: T N Sunil

Champakkara: Jiji Shaji

Elamkulam: K R Venugopal

Girinagar: T P Sindhumol

Panampally Nagar: C V Sajini

Konthuruthy: Vijayalakshmi

Thevara: Sukesh C S

Ravipuram: Priya Nandakumar

Ernakulam South: Mini R Menon

Gandhi Nagar: Manoj Gandhi Nagar

Kathrikadavu: Antony George

Ernakulam Central: Sudha Dileep

Thrikkanarvattom: Jalaja Acharya

Kaloor North: Sajini Ravikunar

Pottakuzhi: Shibu Antony

Pachalam: Vandana

Thattazham: P K Sivan