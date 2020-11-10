STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

BJP releases list of candidates in Kochi Corp

With two days to go for the release of election notification for local body polls, the BJP has released the first list of candidates for 42 of the 74 wards in Kochi Corporation.

Published: 10th November 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With two days to go for the release of election notification for local body polls, the BJP has released the first list of candidates for 42 of the 74 wards in Kochi Corporation.Releasing the list at a press conference, BJP Ernakulam district president S Jayakrishnan said that the NDA will give a tough fight to the two fronts and seize power in Kochi Corporation. Sitting councillor Sudha Dileep of Ernakulam Central has been given a second chance. BJP state secretary T P Sindhumol, district secretary Sibi Sajini, Priya Prasanth, Shibu Antony and K Suresh Kumar are the prominent names in the list.

List of candidates

Fort Kochi: Patrick Bernard
Kalvathi: R Ramarajan
Eeraveli: Ramesh Pai
Karippalam: R Sadanandan Master
Mattanchery: Kamini Jayachandran Menon
Chakkamadom: R Sudhakaran
Karuvelippady: N Biju
Tharebhagom: Nivin Kumar
Edakochi North: Nevila Sankar
Edakochi South: K B Karthikeyan
Konam: Priya Saneesh
Fort Kochi Veli: Nivin Humar
Amaravathi: Priya Prasanth
Island North: Padmakumari T A

Island South: V G Prasad
Vaduthala East: Sheena Joshi
Ponekkara: K S Suresh Kumar
Edappally: Ushadevi
Devankulangara: Priya Praveen
Karukappally: Binu Harikumar
Vennala: Amala Kartha
Palarivattom: Bency
Thammanam: Ratheesh K V
Chakkaraparambu: 
M N Rajesh Kumar
Chalikkavattom: Sreejith
Ponnurunni East: T N Sunil
Champakkara: Jiji Shaji
Elamkulam: K R Venugopal

Girinagar: T P Sindhumol
Panampally Nagar: C V Sajini
Konthuruthy: Vijayalakshmi
Thevara: Sukesh C S
Ravipuram: Priya Nandakumar
Ernakulam South: Mini R Menon
Gandhi Nagar: Manoj Gandhi Nagar
Kathrikadavu: Antony George
Ernakulam Central: Sudha Dileep
Thrikkanarvattom: Jalaja Acharya
Kaloor North: Sajini Ravikunar
Pottakuzhi: Shibu Antony
Pachalam: Vandana
Thattazham: P K Sivan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp