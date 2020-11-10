STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Chin up! Symphony has masks for netas

The coronavirus pandemic has caused tremendous damages to the event management industry.

Published: 10th November 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Event manager Praveen Symphony with his collection of political-party-themed masks in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The coronavirus pandemic has caused tremendous damages to the event management industry. Praveen Symphony, a Kochi-based event manager, was a victim of the same. However, he awaited a chance to cash in on the first opportunity that knocked at his door. The local body elections amid the pandemic came as a boon. He decided to make face masks for political parties who were keen to experiment with a new medium to promote their candidates. 

“The rising demand for face masks opened up a new vista for survival. People are being exploited daily over low-quality yet highly-priced masks. We have been making pure cotton masks at a cost of `50,” he said. Many political parties are doing away with their traditional campaigning methods involving banners.

“Compared to cloth banners, face masks are less expensive. If a banner requires `600, our party masks are priced at just `30. Along with the party symbols in reflective vinyl, we have used the sublimation method to impose the photos of party leaders on the masks. Ink is not employed. These have many takers now,” he said.

Interestingly, Praveen says the collective hasn’t invested heavily into this venture. “Utilising our chain of employees and friends across Kerala, we managed to assemble over 60 persons in the production. Along with acquaintances, those who lost their job during lockdown also joined us. The product is couriered via speed post without shelling any unwanted expense on transport,” he said. 

This is not Praveen’s first ‘political’ endeavour. “As the High Court banned roadside meetings that disrupt traffic, we had introduced an initiative called ‘Stage on Wheels’ during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Twenty such facilities were launched in 85 hours,” said Praveen who won a place in the Limca Book of Records for the feat. 

 Creative from the word ‘go’
“We introduced designer masks in the beginning to attract more customers. Masks with superheroes were viral among children. More than 200 varieties were made and sold at low rates,” he said. Amid the success of the new venture, the quadragenarian is eager to restart his event management works once Covid blues are over. “As too many players have ventured into the field, events and marriages are hosted at competitive rates. However, we’re ready to manage events, if given a chance, “ he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp