Chin up! Symphony has masks for netas

KOCHI: The coronavirus pandemic has caused tremendous damages to the event management industry. Praveen Symphony, a Kochi-based event manager, was a victim of the same. However, he awaited a chance to cash in on the first opportunity that knocked at his door. The local body elections amid the pandemic came as a boon. He decided to make face masks for political parties who were keen to experiment with a new medium to promote their candidates.

“The rising demand for face masks opened up a new vista for survival. People are being exploited daily over low-quality yet highly-priced masks. We have been making pure cotton masks at a cost of `50,” he said. Many political parties are doing away with their traditional campaigning methods involving banners.

“Compared to cloth banners, face masks are less expensive. If a banner requires `600, our party masks are priced at just `30. Along with the party symbols in reflective vinyl, we have used the sublimation method to impose the photos of party leaders on the masks. Ink is not employed. These have many takers now,” he said.

Interestingly, Praveen says the collective hasn’t invested heavily into this venture. “Utilising our chain of employees and friends across Kerala, we managed to assemble over 60 persons in the production. Along with acquaintances, those who lost their job during lockdown also joined us. The product is couriered via speed post without shelling any unwanted expense on transport,” he said.

This is not Praveen’s first ‘political’ endeavour. “As the High Court banned roadside meetings that disrupt traffic, we had introduced an initiative called ‘Stage on Wheels’ during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Twenty such facilities were launched in 85 hours,” said Praveen who won a place in the Limca Book of Records for the feat.

Creative from the word ‘go’

“We introduced designer masks in the beginning to attract more customers. Masks with superheroes were viral among children. More than 200 varieties were made and sold at low rates,” he said. Amid the success of the new venture, the quadragenarian is eager to restart his event management works once Covid blues are over. “As too many players have ventured into the field, events and marriages are hosted at competitive rates. However, we’re ready to manage events, if given a chance, “ he added.