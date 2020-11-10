STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cognizant contributes Rs 67 lakh to set up Covid centre

It major Cognizant has joined hands with Round Table India and contributed around `67 lakh to set up a 70-bed second line Covid-19 treatment centre.

Cognizant

IT firm Cognizant. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It major Cognizant has joined hands with Round Table India and contributed around `67 lakh to set up a 70-bed second line Covid-19 treatment centre. They also provided 5m200 N95 PPE kits to health workers in Ernakulam district.A release said here that second-line treatment centre that will attend to Covid-19 patients with more severe medical conditions and symptoms, including fever, cough and breathing difficulties.

Staffed by doctors and healthcare staff experienced in ICU treatment, the centre will also have an ICU ambulance to move critically ill patients in emergency situations, it said. While the funding support came from Cognizant, the execution of the project was done by Round Table India, an NGO.Hibi Eden, MP, Ernakulam and S Suhas, the district collector, inaugurated the project.

Cognizant also contributed more than Rs 25 lakh to provide 5,200 N95 PPE (personal protective equipment) kits that will guard more than 1,500 health workers in the district from the risk of contracting the infection as they serve on the frontlines of the ongoing battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, the release said. 

