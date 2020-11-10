Despite withdrawal of Section 144, Kochi markets still suffering from lockdown woes

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Section 144 has been lifted and life is returning to normal for all of us, Kochi’s favourite markets are still suffering in silence.

While health department is busy containing the pandemic bursting at the seams and corporation gearing up for elections, the merchants who have banked on the business at these markets are left with nothing. TNIE investigates

Kunhu Muhammed gets through each day, hoping that life will return to normal soon. But the 55-year-old vegetable street vendor, who used to work at the Broadway market in Ernakulam, always knew that it wasn’t going to be that easy.

With consecutive containment declarations and social distancing restrictions gripping the market, he was forced to shift to a dusty roadside shack near Vyttila Junction. Kunhu’s isn’t a one-off case.

Many vendors and shopkeepers can relate to his ordeal of losing their business to supermarkets, online platforms and shopping malls, as customers hesitate to go into crowded markets out of security concerns.

“We start every day being sure that we will get little or no business. Though containment zones have been replaced by micro containment zones, restrictions owing to Section 144 are keeping the customers away from our market. Instead of regaining the trust of buyers, the official intervention is only making things worse here. Many of us operate our business on bank loans and are struggling to repay the EMIs,” said A Basheer, a textile shop owner.

According to merchants, over 10 shops have halted their operations in the last few months. Although they have appealed for a systematic approach from the health department to ensure a conducive shopping atmosphere, nothing has changed so far.

“We are doing exactly the opposite of what we were preaching at the beginning of lockdown. We completely closed the market when only a few active cases were reported in the area and now, everything is up and running without a clear plan. Other than passing the buck, these authorities are in no mood to find a solution,” he added.

However, health department officials pointed out that the merchants have to follow Covid protocol.

“Merchants are free to run their business but they have to follow the pandemic protocol. We have clearly advised officials not to close down any shops. We are only asking them to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing on the market premises. We are ready to assist the merchants in every possible way,” said Sreedevi S, additional district medical officer (ADMO), Ernakulam.

Goa shows the way

Panaji market, one of the major commercial hubs of Goa, has been fully functional since June.

One of the spearheaders of Covid resistance in the country, Goa has shown the way for other states when it comes to executing ‘new normal’ in public places.

Panaji municipal market, comprising fish, meat, vegetable and fruit markets, were opened with no restrictions on functioning hours.

Panaji municipal corporation has made it mandatory for all vendors to get tested and produce Covid negative certificates when the market resumed.

Entry to the market was limited through designated door ways and all customers are checked with a thermal scanner.

Besides, each shop owner has assigned an employee to jot down the details of every customer visiting their shops.

Market redevelopment hits roadblocks

The much-awaited Cochin Smart Mission Limited’s (CSML) ‘Ernakulam Market redevelopment project’ hit another roadblock as the Supreme Court stayed the rehabilitation plan for the existing merchants on September 21.

“The petition was moved by land owners to present the temporary building for rehabilitation of the merchants from the market. The SC bench has scheduled the hearing for November 16 and we expect a favourable outcome. Till we rehabilitate every merchant, it is not possible to begin the redevelopment plan,” said a CSML official.