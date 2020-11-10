Driving sustainable change

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 23rd PV Thampy Memorial Endowment Award for Environmental Protection constituted in memory of journalist and environmentalist P V Thampy, was presented to auto driver Shyam Kumar on Monday. An auto driver hailing from Thenkurissi in Palakkad, Shyam has planted and nurtured 23,000 trees in public places in Palakkad in the last 20 years.

He has won 10 awards for his contributions towards environmental conservation so far. In addition to his efforts in Palakkad, the auto driver has provided saplings to many organisations from other districts. Being a bird-lover, Shyam has also placed earthen vessels in the branches of trees and regularly filled them with water for birds.

The award, comprising cash prize and memento, was presented by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar at a function held at YMCA conference hall. Hibi Eden, MP, and V D Satheesan, MLA, spoke at the occasion.PV Thampy memorial endowment award constituted 22 years ago to honour ordinary people who make contributions in environmental protection through extraordinary works.