INKEL MD visits CCRC site to evaluate progress of work

The move of the MD comes ahead of the crucial CCRC governing board meeting with the chief minister scheduled on November 21.

Published: 10th November 2020 05:39 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After taking charge as the managing director of INKEL, A Mohanlal paid a surprise visit to the construction site of Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) and super speciality block at Ernakulam MCH on Monday. The move of the MD comes ahead of the crucial CCRC governing board meeting with the chief minister scheduled on November 21.

The visit of the MD has given hope for the lagging construction work. According to Dr N K Sanil Kumar, member of Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement, this is the first time an MD of INKEL is visiting and evaluating the construction work.“This year itself, the INKEL MD has been changed four times by the state government. Though the office of INKEL is close to the CCRC, no one took the initiative to visit the site and evaluate the work. This gesture by the new MD has given us hope that the construction work at the site would be speeded up,” said Dr N K Sanil Kumar.

INKEL is entrusted with the task of completing the construction works of CCRC and super speciality block at Ernakulam MCH. According to sources, the new MD, who took charge last week, evaluated the construction work at CCRC and super specialty block of MCH, and held talks with the project manager and contractors. “The MD held talks with the officials and has given directions to increase the number of workers at the site and speed up the work,” said an official with INKEL.

Meanwhile, on November 21, the chief minister will convene a meeting with the governing board of CCRC regarding the proceedings and future course of action related to the centre. Earlier, the chief minister had announced that the construction work of CCRC would be completed by February 2021, but with the Covid-19 spread and shortage of construction workers, completion of works seems doubtful.

