Man sentenced to 12 years RI for rape, extortion

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court sentenced a 33-year-old man to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of `25,000 for rape and extortion in a case registered in North Paravoor in 2011.The court designated for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children acquitted three persons for lack of evidence while another accused had absconded in 2012.

The convict, Sibin, a resident of Vadakkekkara, was found guilty under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 384 (extortion). Though he was sentenced to ten years each and a fine of `25,000 each on the first two charges, these would run concurrently while the sentence of two years for extortion would run separately.

The prosecution, represented by special prosecutor P A Bindhu, had argued that the victim -- a North Paravoor resident who was 23 years old then -- was raped multiple times by the convict at the home of the absconding accused with the active abetment of the rest of the accused since March 11, 2011.

The rape scenes were captured using a hidden camera and the convict shared the footage with the rest of the accused over the phone. Since then, the accused, individually and collectively, extorted `25,000 and gold ornaments from the victim by blackmailing her with threats of publicising the recordings and bringing disrepute to her family.

