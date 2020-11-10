STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Man sentenced to 12 years RI for rape, extortion

The convict, Sibin, a resident of Vadakkekkara, was found guilty under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 384 (extortion).

Published: 10th November 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court sentenced a 33-year-old man to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of `25,000 for rape and extortion in a case registered in North Paravoor in 2011.The court designated for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children acquitted three persons for lack of evidence while another accused had absconded in 2012.

The convict, Sibin, a resident of Vadakkekkara, was found guilty under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 384 (extortion). Though he was sentenced to ten years each and a fine of `25,000 each on the first two charges, these would run concurrently while the sentence of two years for extortion would run separately. 

The prosecution, represented by special prosecutor P A Bindhu, had argued that the victim -- a North Paravoor resident who was 23 years old then -- was raped multiple times by the convict at the home of the absconding accused with the active abetment of the rest of the accused since March 11, 2011. 

The rape scenes were captured using a hidden camera and the convict shared the footage with the rest of the accused over the phone. Since then, the accused, individually and collectively, extorted `25,000 and gold ornaments from the victim by blackmailing her with threats of publicising the recordings and bringing disrepute to her family.

Heinous crime
The rape scenes were captured using a hidden camera and the convict shared the footage with the rest of the accused over the phone. Since then, the accused, individually and collectively, extorted D25,000 and gold ornaments from the victim by blackmailing her

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape extortion
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp