STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

New scope for stroke treatment

 Stroke causes six times more death in people than Covid-19 do. But then, it’s hardly talked about.

Published: 10th November 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

brain

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Stroke causes six times more death in people than Covid-19 do. But then, it’s hardly talked about. According to the Global Burden of Disease study, India reports 1.29 million new stroke cases annually. It is also the third-largest cause of deaths and disability in India, according to the study which was recently released. 

 “One in six of people carry the risk of facing stroke. So, we should be aware of the symptoms. It is crucial to remember that in select cases, stroke can be treated efficiently through intravenous thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy with very good chances of recovery,” says dr Mounil Haq T P, consultant interventional neurologist at E M S Memorial Cooperative Hospital and Research Centre, Kerala. 
One of the most critical factors to consider during stroke treatment is the time taken to get the affected person to a hospital. 

Normally, doctors suggest the patients be brought to the hospital within 3.5 hours of symptoms surfacing. Moreover, the absence of standard treatment protocols and the lack of affordable treatment adds to the burden. Delay in seeking the right treatment leads to a loss of about 20 lakh brain cells per minute. This is where advanced technology and medical procedures like mechanical thrombectomy have displayed proven results and higher success rates. Not only doe they increase the treatment window to up to 24 hours, but the success rates are also considered to be one of the best.

What is Mechanical Thrombectomy
Mechanical Thrombectomy is a type of minimally-invasive procedure in which specialised medical devices such as stent retrievers and catheters are used to remove a clot from a patient’s artery in the brain. Using CathLab guidance, the doctor guides these devices through the patient’s arteries to the clot, extracting the clot.

 But the technology is being adopted slowly. So far, only 10% of the 11,000 patients treated for acute ischemic stroke in India received mechanical thrombectomy as a treatment option. “Mechanical thrombectomy is very effective in revascularization, successful in almost 95 per cent cases and facilitates clinical recovery in 60 percent of patients,” Haq said.

Types of stroke
The most common type of stroke is ischemic, accounting for almost 87% of all cases across the country. It is caused by a clot or other blockage to a brain artery. The remaining 13% cases are hemorrhagic strokes which are caused by bleeding of an aneurysm in the brain artery. Medical experts and doctors largely attribute the high prevalence and morbidity rates to the lack of awareness amongst the general population along with limited exposure and knowledge about new technologies like Mechanical Thrombectomy to reduce the morbidity rates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp