Pooja Vinod bags first rank in KTU exam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pooja Vinod, student of Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Kochi, secured the first rank in computer science and engineering, Kerala Technological University (KTU) in the 2016-20 batch. Pooja is the daughter of Vinod Kumar PR, Chief Solution Architect at Ericsson AB, Muscat and Praseena Vinod, Higher Secondary Mathematics teacher.

She was a Facebook Secure and Private AI Scholar, a GHCI 2019 Student Scholar and one among the four global winners of the IEEE Upsilon Pi Epsilon(UPE) Honor Society Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement 2019.