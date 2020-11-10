Pooja Vinod bags first rank in KTU exam
Pooja Vinod, student of Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Kochi, secured the first rank in computer science and engineering, Kerala Technological University (KTU) in the 2016-20 batch.
Published: 10th November 2020 05:33 AM | Last Updated: 10th November 2020 05:13 PM | A+A A-
KOCHI: Pooja Vinod, student of Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Kochi, secured the first rank in computer science and engineering, Kerala Technological University (KTU) in the 2016-20 batch. Pooja is the daughter of Vinod Kumar PR, Chief Solution Architect at Ericsson AB, Muscat and Praseena Vinod, Higher Secondary Mathematics teacher.
She was a Facebook Secure and Private AI Scholar, a GHCI 2019 Student Scholar and one among the four global winners of the IEEE Upsilon Pi Epsilon(UPE) Honor Society Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement 2019.