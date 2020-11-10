UDF keen on fielding fresh faces, a few seniors eye mayor’s post

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The UDF is in the final stages of its seat-sharing talks with coalition partners. But a clear picture of the line-up of Congress candidates for elections to the Kochi Corporation would emerge only after November 12. While the UDF expects to retain power in the local body, the Congress is looking to field a combination of senior leaders and fresh faces. The party will get around five additional seats this time as a few constituents quit the front earlier.

A few senior leaders have informed party leaders of their intention to contest eyeing the mayor’s post. The names of former GCDA chairman N Venugopal, current deputy Mayor K R Premkumar and former standing committee chairmen M B Muraleedharan and A B Sabu are in the race for the mayor’s post should the UDF retain power.

Though there exists a formula among Congress leaders that the mayor’s post should go to the ‘A’ group and the district panchayat president’s to the ‘I’ group if the UDF wins both the local bodies, leaders believe the equation may change after the polls. N Venugopal, a senior ‘I’ faction leader, who had to give the mayor’s post to Tony Chammany in 2010, may try his luck from the Island division this time. Another ‘I’ faction leader, Premkumar, is looking for a seat in another division as his sitting seat has this time been reserved for women. Muraleedharan, a three-time councillor and an ‘A’ group leader from Vennala, is another contender for the top post.

“I have expressed willingness to contest. The party will take a final call,” said Venugopal. Former minister Dominic Presentation and Chammany, two prominent ‘A’ group leaders, have already announced their plans to stay out of the upcoming elections. Mayor Soumini Jain may contest once again if the party directs so. Though the name of Sabu -- another ‘A’ group leader -- is doing the rounds for the top post, he too may stay away as he is eyeing a seat in the Assembly polls. Many Congress leaders prefer to stay out of the corporation polls as several UDF stronghold divisions have been turned into reserved seats for women and Scheduled Castes. That fact has forced standing committee chairman P D Martin and Antony Painuthara, among others, to seek safe seats to contest.

“The IUML will contest in the seats it had contested in 2015. The Kerala Congress P J Joseph faction contested in one seat and the KC(M) won a seat. Besides these two seats, the Joseph faction staked a claim to one more seat. The RSP and CMP are also claiming a seat each,” said a Congress leader. Last time, Janata Dal (U) had contested in three seats. Besides, the Congress granted two seats to independents.

As the JD(U) has quit the front, the Congress will take over these seats and those allotted to independents.Second-generation leaders and fresh faces, like KPCC secretary Thampy Subrahmaniam, Ernakulam North block president and AIPC leader Henry Austin, may figure in the Congress list, sources said.