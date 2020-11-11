STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A holistic experience for women, by women

Getting an ayurvedic massage in the comfort of one’s home, replete with treatments for wellness and therapeutic purposes, is a dream come true for many.

Dr Meera Menon, medical director, Ayursthree

KOCHI: Getting an ayurvedic massage in the comfort of one’s home, replete with treatments for wellness and therapeutic purposes, is a dream come true for many. The same can be inconvenient in some parlours or hospitals, especially for women. This prompted the launch of Ayursthree, an exclusive project for women, by women.“The novel project envisages providing women with ayurvedic treatment at their homes. The only requirement is that a room with an attached bathroom is made available,” said Dr Meera Menon, medical director, Ayursthree. 

Ayursthree is a project of Ayurkshethra based in Cherthala, Alappuzha. According to her, most women aren’t used to the concept of spending time for themselves and are apprehensive about the quality of ayurvedic treatments offered. “As a result, a majority of them skip the much-needed treatments that work towards alleviating their health issues,” said Meera. Another factor that holds them back is inhibition, she added.

The mobile clinic is another major aspect. “Women who want to avail the treatment can make a call. The mobile clinic, which has an all-woman crew, will reach the destination and provide treatment,” she said.According to Meera, the project is the brainchild of Dr Shenoie Rajan, managing director of Ayukshethra. 
“The mobile clinic has made more than 100 visits ever since its launch last year. The majority of our customers are in the cities,” she said.

The best of both worlds
“Ayursthree provides treatments ranging from traditional methods to a spa-like experience. Back in the day, female ayurvedic practitioners visited homes to provide postpartum care. Even though the practice may not exist, the treatment they provided continues to be in high demand.

This is where we have stepped in,” she said. According to her, the divisions of Ayursthree are ‘mathru sparasham’ and ‘sthree raksha’. “Under mathru sparasham, pre and postpartum care treatments are provided while sthree raksha focuses on the complete health aspect of a woman,” Meera added.

