STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Building from the past

Meet Radhika K M, an architect who focuses on renovating and reinventing traditional and heritage architecture

Published: 11th November 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Radhika K M

Radhika K M

By  Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: As an architect and an expert in heritage conservation, Radhika K M has examined and studied her fair share of old buildings that are in a state of near ruin. An alumna of the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, she has worked on a few conservation projects in Kerala, which provided her hands-on experience of restoring crumbling buildings to their erstwhile glory.

However, that didn’t suffice for Radhika who wanted to document the structures that have withstood the test of time for decades before deciding to cave in. Photographic documentation was too cliché so the 27-year-old embarked on a painstaking project of sketching to exact likeness almost every aged tharavadu, palace, public and religious establishment she captured on her phone over the course of her conservation work.

Her growing series of sketches uploaded to her Instagram handle @radhika_km, currently featuring five buildings from the district of Alappuzha and one from Thrissur, has garnered appreciation from heritage activists and enthusiasts across the state. “Although I am trained to scrutinise and study a building, the sketches started as a hobby. My time in Delhi taught me the value and importance of heritage in Kerala. After I started uploading the pictures of my drawings, a few Instagram pages shared them.

That made me realise that what began as an unassuming project was in fact contributing to creating awareness about conserving old buildings, architectural techniques and design styles,” says Radhika, a Thrissur native.Soon, she started receiving messages from people saying although they were well aware of the existence of the building she had recreated, it was her drawing that made them notice the enduring charm of the structure. 

Radhika’s sketches, which are intricately detailed are drawn by hand with a micron pen. She then scans the paper online to render colour on Adobe Photoshop eliciting a dispersed and misty effect of a quaint watercolour painting. This is perhaps why the viewer really takes note, inspecting every line and crevice and wondering how he or she missed to perceive the beauty of the drawing’s long-standing inspiration.

Enthused by the response she has received, Radhika is planning to create more sketches in the same grain. “I want to go district-wise. So right now, I have a few photographs of old buildings from Alappuzha that I have already drawn but need to colour. Those will be part of the Alleppey series which will include around 10 frames. I have my home district in mind after that. I have already uploaded my rendition of Pazhayannur palace in Thrissur which was recently saved from demolition. I am also not averse to taking reference pictures from the net and have saved a few already,” adds Radhika.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp