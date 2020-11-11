Building from the past

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As an architect and an expert in heritage conservation, Radhika K M has examined and studied her fair share of old buildings that are in a state of near ruin. An alumna of the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, she has worked on a few conservation projects in Kerala, which provided her hands-on experience of restoring crumbling buildings to their erstwhile glory.

However, that didn’t suffice for Radhika who wanted to document the structures that have withstood the test of time for decades before deciding to cave in. Photographic documentation was too cliché so the 27-year-old embarked on a painstaking project of sketching to exact likeness almost every aged tharavadu, palace, public and religious establishment she captured on her phone over the course of her conservation work.

Her growing series of sketches uploaded to her Instagram handle @radhika_km, currently featuring five buildings from the district of Alappuzha and one from Thrissur, has garnered appreciation from heritage activists and enthusiasts across the state. “Although I am trained to scrutinise and study a building, the sketches started as a hobby. My time in Delhi taught me the value and importance of heritage in Kerala. After I started uploading the pictures of my drawings, a few Instagram pages shared them.

That made me realise that what began as an unassuming project was in fact contributing to creating awareness about conserving old buildings, architectural techniques and design styles,” says Radhika, a Thrissur native.Soon, she started receiving messages from people saying although they were well aware of the existence of the building she had recreated, it was her drawing that made them notice the enduring charm of the structure.

Radhika’s sketches, which are intricately detailed are drawn by hand with a micron pen. She then scans the paper online to render colour on Adobe Photoshop eliciting a dispersed and misty effect of a quaint watercolour painting. This is perhaps why the viewer really takes note, inspecting every line and crevice and wondering how he or she missed to perceive the beauty of the drawing’s long-standing inspiration.

Enthused by the response she has received, Radhika is planning to create more sketches in the same grain. “I want to go district-wise. So right now, I have a few photographs of old buildings from Alappuzha that I have already drawn but need to colour. Those will be part of the Alleppey series which will include around 10 frames. I have my home district in mind after that. I have already uploaded my rendition of Pazhayannur palace in Thrissur which was recently saved from demolition. I am also not averse to taking reference pictures from the net and have saved a few already,” adds Radhika.