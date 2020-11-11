Catholic Cong organises protest against Thattekkad buffer zone

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Catholic Congress Kothamangalam Forane committee organised an agitation protesting the decision to declare the human habitations around Thattekkad bird sanctuary as buffer zone of the sanctuary. The protesters tied up their hands and legs and covered their mouth with black cloth. Kothamangalam bishop Mar George Madathikandathil inaugurated the protest through video conferencing. Forane president Sunny Kaduthazhe presided over the protest meeting.

Infarm diocese director Fr Robin Padinjarekoottu, Highrange Protection Committee general convenor Fr Sebastian Kochupurackal, Catholic Congress diocese president Aipachan Thadikatt, Kothamangalam diocese Social Service Society director Fr Thomas J Parayidam and Jana Samrakshana Samithi convenor Fr Kuriakose Kannambally spoke on the occasion.