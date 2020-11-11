Child’s death: Rights panel orders DMO to set up expert panel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Ernakulam district medical officer (DMO) to constitute an expert medical panel to investigate the alleged medical negligence that resulted in the death of Prithviraj, a three-year-old boy from Aluva, who had accidentally swallowed a coin. The incident had occurred on August 2. Antony Dominic, commission chairman, issued the order after the superintendents of Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, General Hospital, Ernakulam, and District Hospital, Aluva, stated that no lapses had occurred on their part in providing necessary treatment to the deceased toddler.

Besides, the rights panel directed the Ernakulam Rural police chief to complete the investigation being conducted on the basis of the case registered by Binanipuram police as early as possible. The Ernakulam Rural police chief had informed the commission that the exact cause of the death can be ascertained only after a thorough inquiry by an expert medical panel.

The State Human Rights Commission had registered a suo motu case on the basis of media reports. Raju and Nandini, parents of the child, have alleged that their son had been denied treatment on the grounds that the family resided then Covid containment zone.

The sequence of events which had led to his death began at 11am on August 1. Soon after the child swallowed the coin, he was rushed to the District Hospital, Aluva, from where he was referred to the Ernakulam General Hospital. But from there, the boy had been sent to the Government MCH, Alappuzha, to consult a paediatric surgeon.