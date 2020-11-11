Coloured to perfection

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A day in the life of Maneesh Mohan, a native of Vaipur, Pathanamthitta, begins with work at his welding shop. However, he transforms into an artist after sunset. Maneesh becomes engrossed in pencil drawing, which he mastered throughout the lockdown. His stunning works are now popular on social media platforms.

Maneesh was a regular participant in art competitions during his school days. Though he took a break from art after Class XII, love for the same remained intact and resurfaced in 2018. “I saw a sketch on YouTube and was awed by its perfection and originality. It encouraged me to start drawing again,” says Maneesh. “My initial works were far from better. But I kept trying and the lockdown period helped me to master the art,” adds Maneesh.

Currently, Maneesh is focused on colour pencils. “Intricate techniques are harder to recreate. I learnt to do the same via YouTube,” he says. Initially, Maneesh started drawing with graphite pencils and then upgraded to colour. “I’ve also upgraded to ivory sheets from the regular paper to add a touch of realism,” he says. His artwork on celebrities is highly popular on social media platforms.

“I post hints when I begin sketching a celebrity. Most people recognise them by the eyes or hair and that assures me that the drawing will turn out good. It is a real confidence booster,” he quips. Maneesh draws daily after 8pm and spends around two hours on the same. “Consistency is imperative,” he says.Maneesh has started receiving requests for commissioned portraits. “Right now, it is an enjoyable process. I’ll be happy if it brings an alternative income too. I have plans to try other mediums,” she adds.