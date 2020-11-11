STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Coloured to perfection

A day in the life of Maneesh Mohan, a native of Vaipur, Pathanamthitta, begins with work at his welding shop.

Published: 11th November 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: A day in the life of Maneesh Mohan, a native of Vaipur, Pathanamthitta, begins with work at his welding shop. However, he transforms into an artist after sunset. Maneesh becomes engrossed in pencil drawing, which he mastered throughout the lockdown. His stunning works are now popular on social media platforms.

Maneesh was a regular participant in art competitions during his school days. Though he took a break from art after Class XII, love for the same remained intact and resurfaced in 2018. “I saw a sketch on YouTube and was awed by its perfection and originality. It encouraged me to start drawing again,” says Maneesh. “My initial works were far from better. But I kept trying and the lockdown period helped me to master the art,” adds Maneesh.

Currently, Maneesh is focused on colour pencils. “Intricate techniques are harder to recreate. I learnt to do the same via YouTube,” he says.  Initially, Maneesh started drawing with graphite pencils and then upgraded to colour. “I’ve also upgraded to ivory sheets from the regular paper to add a touch of realism,” he says. His artwork on celebrities is highly popular on social media platforms.

“I post hints when I begin sketching a celebrity. Most people recognise them by the eyes or hair and that assures me that the drawing will turn out good. It is a real confidence booster,” he quips. Maneesh draws daily after 8pm and spends around two hours on the same. “Consistency is imperative,” he says.Maneesh has started receiving requests for commissioned portraits. “Right now, it is an enjoyable process. I’ll be happy if it brings an alternative income too. I have plans to try other mediums,” she adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp