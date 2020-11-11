Dark roads of (Un)real estate

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine being stopped from entering your own home, and you notice strangers have taken over your place and are living there illegally! Naturally, you will go to the police, but, their refuse to help, because there is a civil case on your property, filed by the encroachers. This is the story of Sherin Anna Mathew, a Kochi native working as a nurse in Kuwait. TNIE looks into the dark underbelly of Kochi’s real estate trade.

Sherin Anna Mathew and her family have been in Kuwait for the last seven years. This nurse’s father Sherry Mathew, who died in 2015, leased out their 2,600 sq- ft house and 10 cents of land near Changampuzha Park, Edappally to Majeed for `13lakh. It was only after a long legal battle that Sherin managed to regain possession of this property — a conflict that cost her Rs 80 lakh, including the Rs 13 lakh lease money and interest that she owed Majeed and the pending dues with KSFE (Kerala State Financial Enterprises).

An advocate commission examined the property on July 24, after which she received all necessary documents, including the legal heirship certificate, original title deed and possession certificate of the house. To her utter surprise, Sherin found out that the house had been turned into a rented facility for strangers, including a lawyer.

As per a complaint she lodged with Elamakkara police, local goons connived with local police to encroach on her property, after creating a fake rental agreement to cite ownership. On the night of August 7, some criminals broke into her house. They were nabbed by local residents who turned them over to the Elamakkara police, who chose to sleep on the case, claiming it to be a civil case.

The encroachers had furnished a fake document claiming the power of attorney on the house. But then, there is no such provision available with power of attorney. They, in turn, filed a civil case in the court alleging that two of their neighbours are disrupting the smooth functioning of the hostel they were running on the property. Interestingly, the court issued notices to the said ‘neighbours’.

Now, since the property was caught in a civil case, the real owner was denied entry and had to resort to being a mute spectator. It was only after P T Thomas, MLA, staged a sit-in protest in front of the house along with retired High Court Judge Justice Kemal Pasha and local CPM, Congress and BJP leaders that the police finally evicted the encroachers.

This is just one of the many complaints made against the real estate mafia spreading its tentacles into many unsuspecting households in Kochi. The gang involves a lawyer and the state leader of a political party. According to P T Thomas, MLA, he has received around 20 complaints already. The Kochi City Police launched an investigation after the complaints were handed over to the Crime Detachment Wing. The officers said that they have received vital clues related to fraudulant operations by the gang, and the culprits will be brought to light soon. One of the accused, the political party leader, was convicted in a cheating case recently.

“Sherin took the issue to the court and waged a legal battle. That is why she managed to retrieve the property. Many financially backward families are unable to put up a fight, and end up giving up on their property. In Sherin’s case, they created a fake document claiming power of attorney, which, in reality, has no power to lease out a property. This became a loophole that defeated their elaborate plan to take the property from Sherin,” said, Philin P James, who was named in the power of attorney.

The racket targets NRIs and land owners caught in legal issues. According to the police, the network has eyes and ears across Kochi. “This real estate gang creates a dispute by producing a fake document.Then they file a civil case and obtain a verdict in their favour. While the legal battle continues, the gang threatens the landowner with the help of goons or plans a compromise. The lobby is exploiting legal loopholes to grab land in prime locations of the city,” said an officer.

Deals that kill

Kochi’s booming real estate sector has attracted investments from afar. But, the world is oblivious to the dark alleys of this business controlled by mafia, that could go to any length to get their way — extortion or murder

Veeranparambil Rajeev murder (September 2017)

V Rajeev, a real estate agent, was found strangled to death in a deserted building near Chalakudy in Thrissur. The case took a surprising turn when the role of a leading advocate was unearthed in the incident. Police found that Rajeev was handling real estate deals and the lawyer was his close friend. However, their relationship turned sour after Rajeev allegedly failed to fulfil his terms of a deal. The advocate allegedly assigned a gang to kidnap Rajeev, in an effort to scare him into signing the documents, but the incident ended up taking his life.

“There is a major lobby operating in Kochi city limits, capable of taking over land as they wish. They resort to all sorts of coercive tactics for this. There have been incidents of land mafia illegally filling wetlands, and then deputing someone to file a case against it at the High Court. When the case reaches the court, the plaintiff refuses to show up, while the defendant manages to submit necessary documents and get a favourable verdict from the court,” said retired DySP M N Ramesh. Crime records even reveal a few high-profile murders that happened in the city and their links to real estate deals.

arrested for extortion (December 2016)

A seven-member land mafia was nabbed after police found that the accused hatched a conspiracy to usurp property and extort money from a businesswoman in the city. The accused posed as close aides of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and threatened to eliminate her and family. Kamaludeen,43, of Ponekkara; Joshy, 48, of Valappad, Thrissur; Karukapilly Siddique, 35, from Deshabhimani Road; Vichandy alias Cichan, 39, of Elamakkara; Ajayakumar, 44, of Kaloor; Niyas Aziz, 25, of Thalayolaparambu; and Faizal K K, 42, of Thammanam were arrested.

Shamsuddin murder (January 2013)

M A Shamsuddin, a real estate businessman, was found murdered near Nettoor international vegetable market, Kundannoor. The body was found lying on the road. The probe revealed the role of the real estate mafia as the victim was involved in many real estate deals across the city.

Imtiaz Khan murder (December 2012 )

Imtiaz Khan, a Kochi real estate businessman, was found murdered near his house at Chittoor, inside his car, on December 28. A detailed probe revealed that ivalry between two gangs led to his murder and seven people were arrested. The accused were later acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence. A police officer, who was part of the probe, still believes that the investigation was diluted to help the accused go scot free. “Imtiaz was handling real estate where many prominent personalities had invested money,” he said.