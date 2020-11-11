STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disproportionate assets: CBI files case against Cyril George

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets amassment case against the deputy chairman of Cochin Port Trust (CPT).

Published: 11th November 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets amassment case against the deputy chairman of Cochin Port Trust (CPT). The case was registered against Cyril C George last week after a preliminary inquiry was carried out by the agency. As per the FIR lodged by CBI, Cyril has amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of `90,73,582 between January 1, 2004 and December 31, 2014. The assets are 120.82 per cent above his known sources of income.

The total assets acquired during the period including movable and immovable assets were worth `1.42 crore, when the income received was `75.10 lakh and expenditure was `23.40 lakh. His likely savings must have been `51.69 lakh. The income includes the salary of Cyril’s wife who is a teacher of a national school in Kochi. 

“Cyril George while working as a secretary, CPT, amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He joined as the labour officer in Kandla Port Trust and worked there from 1987 to 1993. He got various promotions and worked as the secretary of CPT from 2003 to 2014. He has been working as the deputy chairman of CPT from August 2018,” stated the FIR.

The CBI found that he has bought several properties in various parts of Ernakulam district in his and wife’s name. He has 9.5 cents of land in his name at Kakkanad, 12.45 cents with a 3,500-sq-ft house in his wife’s name, an apartment at Pottakuzhy in his name, one-third share in 114 cents of land co-owned by him at Nedumbassery, 6.92-cent and four-cent plots at Vadacode in his wife’s name. He had also owned a plot at Adipur in Gujarat, which he later sold off.

