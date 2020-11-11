Timelessly sustainable

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For a young brand, it is hard not to be swayed by the allure of fast fashion that guarantees both quick sales and popularity. But Seba Abdu Shukhur, the whole and soul of Kochi-based label ‘Jasmine’ is determined to stay strictly in the territory of quintessentially Indian and labour-intensive textiles even if it means slow growth for her online boutique.

Launched in February 2019, Jasmine’s ethos lies in creating clothing rooted in India’s fabrics, prints and silhouettes. Ajrakh, Kalamkari and block print adorned garments are the mainstay of the brand’s trademark cotton suits inked in earthy and indigo tones.Despite not having studied fashion designing, the architecture student’s decision to start a fashion label is the result of her deep love for dressing up and styling. “I would design clothes for most of my friends and cousins.

Because of my interest, I got acquainted with how harmful fast fashion was for the environment. So I decided to create something sustainable by also supporting traditional artisans. Hence ‘Jasmine’ was launched with an exhibition and to my surprise, I managed to sell everything I put up,” says Seba.While Seba sources the block print fabric from Jaipur, the cotton textile with Ajrakh patterns is shipped from craftsmen in Kutch, Gujarat.

“I get the fabric directly from manufacturers. Although there are factories which weave cloth with traditional block print techniques, Ajrakh textile comes from people who work from their homes. It takes around 20 days to make an Ajrakh saree as everything is handmade,” says Seba who collaborates with tailors in Kochi to turn raw textile into beautifully designed kurtas, churidars and anarkali suites that ooze a sense of timeless elegance.

Rooted and royal

A firm believer that the true beauty of her fabrics comes forth when designed for an Indian aesthetic, Seba is happy to stick to classic silhouettes. “I don’t want to imitate other styles and create a mismatched fusion. Even the designers I look up to like Sabyasachi work with traditional Indian garments and elevate them. More importantly, I don’t want to make anything I wouldn’t wear myself,” says the 27-year-old. Staying true to the agenda of slow fashion, Jasmine’s collection is limited to select and a handful pieces often custom made on order. “I have returning clients who understand the value of fabrics I offer. I would love to expand the brand and hire a few employees,” says Seba who is adamant to take one step at a time.