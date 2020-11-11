STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Timelessly sustainable

 For a young brand, it is hard not to be swayed by the allure of fast fashion that guarantees both quick sales and popularity.

Published: 11th November 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: For a young brand, it is hard not to be swayed by the allure of fast fashion that guarantees both quick sales and popularity. But Seba Abdu Shukhur, the whole and soul of Kochi-based label ‘Jasmine’ is determined to stay strictly in the territory of quintessentially Indian and labour-intensive textiles even if it means slow growth for her online boutique.

Launched in February 2019, Jasmine’s ethos lies in creating clothing rooted in India’s fabrics, prints and silhouettes. Ajrakh, Kalamkari and block print adorned garments are the mainstay of the brand’s trademark cotton suits inked in earthy and indigo tones.Despite not having studied fashion designing, the architecture student’s decision to start a fashion label is the result of her deep love for dressing up and styling. “I would design clothes for most of my friends and cousins.

Because of my interest, I got acquainted with how harmful fast fashion was for the environment. So I decided to create something sustainable by also supporting traditional artisans. Hence ‘Jasmine’ was launched with an exhibition and to my surprise, I managed to sell everything I put up,” says Seba.While Seba sources the block print fabric from Jaipur, the cotton textile with Ajrakh patterns is shipped from craftsmen in Kutch, Gujarat.

“I get the fabric directly from manufacturers. Although there are factories which weave cloth with traditional block print techniques, Ajrakh textile comes from people who work from their homes. It takes around 20 days to make an Ajrakh saree as everything is handmade,” says Seba who collaborates with tailors in Kochi to turn raw textile into beautifully designed kurtas, churidars and anarkali suites that ooze a sense of timeless elegance.

Rooted and royal
A firm believer that the true beauty of her fabrics comes forth when designed for an Indian aesthetic, Seba is happy to stick to classic silhouettes. “I don’t want to imitate other styles and create a mismatched fusion. Even the designers I look up to like Sabyasachi work with traditional Indian garments and elevate them. More importantly, I don’t want to make anything I wouldn’t wear myself,” says the 27-year-old. Staying true to the agenda of slow fashion, Jasmine’s collection is limited to select and a handful pieces often custom made on order. “I have returning clients who understand the value of fabrics I offer. I would love to expand the brand and hire a few employees,” says Seba who is adamant to take one step at a time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp