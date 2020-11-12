977 new Covid cases in Ernakulam district, 758 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Wednesday reported 977 new Covid cases. Of them, 684 contracted the infection through local transmission. Eight healthcare workers and nine migrant workers are among those who tested positive. Meanwhile, 758 patients recovered from the disease on the day. The district currently has 10,532 active cases. Multiple Covid cases have been reported from regions including Kumbalangi, Thoppumpady, Tripunithura, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery, Cheranalloor, Edathala, Kalady, Kothamangalam and Angamaly.