Gracy Joseph likely to get Congress ticket again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation development standing committee chairperson Gracy Joseph, who was suspended by the District Congress Committee (DCC) for having defied a party diktat, is likely to be brought back into the party fold ahead of the local body elections. The move comes amid fears of losing the Kaloor North division where she remains influential. According to sources, the two-time councillor will also get a chance to contest the election from the Kaloor North division.

“A discussion to induct Gracy Joseph has started in the DCC. Though she refused to accept the party’s decision to step down from the post she is holding, the party is planning to settle the issue, said a source close to the DCC.“As she enjoys a goodwill among the public, it will not be wise to replace her. The party will take a final decision within a few days,” said the source.

Meanwhile, a source close to Gracy hinted that she will contest as an independent candidate if the party doesn’t want to change their decision.“She has immense support from the local people. The work she did as a councillor during the last two terms is enough to get votes. She is awaiting the party decision. If they don’t want to give her a ticket, she will contest as an independent candidate,” said the source. It is learnt that Gracy met DCC president T J Vinodh to revoke the suspension issued nearly seven months ago for having defied the party decision to step down from the standing committee chairperson’s post.