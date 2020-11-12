STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Gracy Joseph likely to get Congress ticket again

According to sources, the two-time councillor will also get a chance to contest the election from the Kaloor North division.

Published: 12th November 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Gracy Joseph

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation development standing committee chairperson Gracy Joseph, who was suspended by the District Congress Committee (DCC) for having defied a party diktat, is likely to be brought back into the party fold ahead of the local body elections. The move comes amid fears of losing the Kaloor North division where she remains influential. According to sources, the two-time councillor will also get a chance to contest the election from the Kaloor North division.

“A discussion to induct Gracy Joseph has started in the DCC. Though she refused to accept the party’s decision to step down from the post she is holding, the party is planning to settle the issue, said a source close to the DCC.“As she enjoys a goodwill among the public, it will not be wise to replace her. The party will take a final decision within a few days,” said the source.

Meanwhile, a source close to Gracy hinted that she will contest as an independent candidate if the party doesn’t want to change their decision.“She has immense support from the local people. The work she did as a councillor during the last two terms is enough to get votes. She is awaiting the party decision. If they don’t want to give her a ticket, she will contest as an independent candidate,” said the source. It is learnt that Gracy met DCC president T J Vinodh to revoke the suspension issued nearly seven months ago for having defied the party decision to step down from the standing committee chairperson’s post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gracy Joseph Congress
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp