High Court directs KMRL, corp to remove temporary bund across Chilavannoor Lake

Justice P B Suresh Kumar issued the order on a petition filed by G Mohandas, of Vyttila Janatha, against the construction of the bund.

Published: 12th November 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and Kochi Corporation to remove the temporary bund constructed across Chilavannoor Lake for implementing the proposed Padmasarovaram walkway and cycle track project.

Justice P B Suresh Kumar issued the order on a petition filed by G Mohandas, of Vyttila Janatha, against the construction of the bund. In 2005, the corporation had decided to construct a cycle track and walkway across the Chilavannoor Lake and entrusted the work to the KMRL. To enable the construction of the cycle track and walkway, the KMRL had built a temporary bund across the lake.

The petitioner submitted that, on account of the construction of the temporary bund, there was flooding in the properties on either side of the lake during rainy season. Though several requests were made to the corporation and also to the KMRL to take steps to prevent flooding, no action has been taken.

K Jaju Babu, counsel for KMRL, submitted that the lake is a water body included in CRZ-1 category and the approval of Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority was required for the project. However, the KCZMA declined approval citing the reason that the construction of Sarovaram walkway and cycle track as proposed will obstruct the flow of tidally influenced water body in CRZ and flood-prone area.The court said that it was evident that the project could not be implemented. If the project cannot be implemented, it is the duty of KMRL and corporation to remove the bund.

Comments

