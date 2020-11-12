Jacobite faction stages stir against move to hand over Kothamangalam church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A simmering protest is being held in front of the St Thomas Church (Marthoma Cheriyapally), Kothamangalam, against the recent High Court order to hand over the administration of the church to the Orthodox faction.As per the present situation, the church can be handed over to the Orthodox faction anytime. In order to prevent any such move, many believers, including women, are camping inside the church as well.

On Tuesday, the High Court had criticised Ernakulam district collector for not implementing the order to hand over the keys of the church to the Orthodox faction. The collector held a meeting with top police and revenue officials to discuss the matter of taking over the church.

As part of protesting, Fr Basil Kottikan, a Jacobite priest, staged a protest by tying himself on to the big stone cross of the church. “It has been almost a year since we tried to safeguard our church. Faithful and the locals belonging to other religions are also supporting the cause. We will fight against this injustice and will not let go of our church,” said a parishioner.

Meanwhile, the Matha Maithri Samrakshana Samiti (council for protection of religious amity) has declared a hartal in the region on Thursday. According to chairman of the samiti, A G George, all shop owners and bus operators will be cooperating with the hartal. “The shops are likely to remain closed and buses will not ply in the region,” said George.

“Even at a time when conciliatory talks are going on between the churches, the decision by the High Court is painful. The faithful and the people in the region hold a very close relation with the church. We are against any violence but there is a limit to which the people hear us there,” said Kuriakose Mar Theophilose, spokesperson of Jacobite Church.