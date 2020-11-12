STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Journey to the self

Pradnya Patil, a Nasik-based yoga practitioner and trainer, is on a mission to get more kids and youngsters to adapt the science as a lifestyle

Published: 12th November 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Pradnya Patil and Guru Yogi Sivan

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: The general emotion towards Yoga and its benefits on health is slowly changing. Youngsters have started practising yoga on a large scale for a healthy life, mentally and physically.  Pradnya Patil a Nasik-based yoga practitioner and trainer is helping more people make the best out of the ascetic practice.  He provides yoga lessons to people from all age groups and helps them understand and treat yoga as a way of life.

A Guinness World Record holder for conducting the longest yoga marathon, Pradnya was recently at the Indimasi Ayurveda and Yoga Village, Nedumangad, for a collaboration project that focused on introducing yoga to children. Pradnya began her practice when she was six years old, under the tutelage of her grandfather, Narayan Pawar who was also a yogi. 

But after she got married, Pradnya rarely had a chance to practice yoga. “I grew up in a family where the ascetic discipline holds a prominent place. So, I was naturally inclined to it. Later, after I separated from my husband, I was busy with the responsibilities in life and taking care of my two children,” says Pradnya. She became an entrepreneur and took her company to great heights. She ran an SSI unit that does powder coating and fabrication.

But, her life turned around in 2012. Deteriorating health caused her to join the yoga treatment course at Viswa Naturopathy Yoga Clinic, Nasik. Her willingness to learn more about the discipline led her to pursue M A in Yoga at Nagpur University.

“In 2015, after winning an International Yoga Championship, I thought of teaching yoga and spreading its benefits to more people,” she says. Training elderly and emotionally struggling patients at Dilasa care centre at Nasik, Pradnya realised that the magic of yoga and wanted to heal more people with it. “It is a lifestyle, and should be a part of your life every day,” she says.

Health and discipline
Speaking further on her world record, Pradnya says, “For two weeks, I was on a liquid diet, to control the stress on my digestive system before performing the asanas. I performed yoga and Pranayama for 103 hours continuously”. She is on a mission to create a holistically nurtured generation through yoga practice.  
Her project titled ‘Yadnya’ focuses on teaching yoga to school students. So far, she has trained over one lakh children in Nasik. “The programme is for children between 10 and 16 years of age. It focuses on the brain, spine and digestive system. I am planning to expand the project to other states like Karnataka and Kerala,” she says. 

Healing science
Nestled on the hills of Poovathur in Nedumangad, Indimasi is a healing village which employs ayurveda, siddha, yoga and kalari to promote a healthy life. Led by Guru Yogi Shivan, a disciple of Shivajyothi Dharmananda, Indimasi combines traditional healing practices and Yoga to cure illnesses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp