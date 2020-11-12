STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

NIA Court to begin trial in bus burning case soon

More than 15 years past after the Kalamassery bus torching incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Kochi will start the trial in the case soon.

Published: 12th November 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: More than 15 years past after the Kalamassery bus torching incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Kochi will start the trial in the case soon. Though NIA had filed the chargesheet in the case back in 2010, the trial could not be conducted as prime accused persons were facing trial in the Bengaluru blast case at a court in Karnataka.

The Kalamassery bus torching is the oldest terrorism incident probed by NIA in Kerala. The NIA Court has directed the jail authorities in Bengaluru to make all arrangements to examine four accused persons -- Thadiyantavida Nazeer, Sabir Buhari, Thajudin and Ummar Farooque -- via videoconferencing during the trial. A letter in this regard was sent to the NIA Court in Bengaluru. Similarly, NIA has been directed to ensure hassle-free internet connectivity while the accused attend the trial via videoconferencing. 

On Tuesday counsel for the accused persons asked for a copy of the statement of an approver in the case. The NIA submitted that the copy will be provided in two weeks. “Currently, the accused persons who are lodged in a Bengaluru jail are available to face the trial. The court on Tuesday considered the case and decided to post it on November 24. On November 24, the court will fix a date to schedule the trial. The trial is expected to commence in a month,” a source said.

Other than the four accused persons who are in Bengaluru, accused K A Anoop is in Viyyur Central Jail. People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Nazar Madani’s wife Sufia Madani, Abdul Halem, Ismail, Muhammad Navaz, Kummayam Nazar, and Majeed Parambai are the other accused person who are out on bail. They will have to appear before the court when the trial begins.

Last year, the NIA Court had scheduled the trial but postponed it due to non-availability of accused persons who were undergoing trial in Bengaluru. On September 9, 2005, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus to Salem from Ernakulam was set on fire in retaliation for the prolonged detention of Abdul Nazar Madani in connection with the Coimbatore blasts.

The bus was diverted from its route with 31 passengers on board and was set ablaze at Popemala near HMT Colony, Kalamassery, after the passengers were forced to get off the vehicle. The Kerala Police filed the chargesheet in the case in 2009 and NIA took over the probe in 2010. Kannur native Mohammed Sabir, a most wanted fugitive of Kerala, is an accused in the case. He is believed to be living in Pakistan now. Another accused, Abdul Rahim of Malappuram, was killed in Kashmir. 

Case in a nutshell

Incident
September 9, 2005: A TNSTC bus to Salem from Ernakulam hijacked
Bus diverted to Popemala, 31 passengers on board forced to alight and set on fire
Reason: Retaliation for prolonged detention of Abdul Nazar Madani in Coimbatore blasts case
Accused and status
Thadiyantavida Nazeer, Sabir Buhari, Thajudin and Ummar Farooque: Lodged in Bengaluru jail
K A Anoop: In Viyyur Central Jail
PDP leader Abdul Nazar Madani’s wife Sufia Madani, Abdul Halem, Ismail, Muhammad Navaz, Kummayam Nazar, and Majeed Parambai: Out on bail
Most wanted Kannur native Mohammed Sabir: Living in Pakistan now
Abdul Rahim of Malappuram: Killed in Kashmir encounter

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Kochi
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp