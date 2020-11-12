NIA Court to begin trial in bus burning case soon

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: More than 15 years past after the Kalamassery bus torching incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Kochi will start the trial in the case soon. Though NIA had filed the chargesheet in the case back in 2010, the trial could not be conducted as prime accused persons were facing trial in the Bengaluru blast case at a court in Karnataka.

The Kalamassery bus torching is the oldest terrorism incident probed by NIA in Kerala. The NIA Court has directed the jail authorities in Bengaluru to make all arrangements to examine four accused persons -- Thadiyantavida Nazeer, Sabir Buhari, Thajudin and Ummar Farooque -- via videoconferencing during the trial. A letter in this regard was sent to the NIA Court in Bengaluru. Similarly, NIA has been directed to ensure hassle-free internet connectivity while the accused attend the trial via videoconferencing.

On Tuesday counsel for the accused persons asked for a copy of the statement of an approver in the case. The NIA submitted that the copy will be provided in two weeks. “Currently, the accused persons who are lodged in a Bengaluru jail are available to face the trial. The court on Tuesday considered the case and decided to post it on November 24. On November 24, the court will fix a date to schedule the trial. The trial is expected to commence in a month,” a source said.

Other than the four accused persons who are in Bengaluru, accused K A Anoop is in Viyyur Central Jail. People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Nazar Madani’s wife Sufia Madani, Abdul Halem, Ismail, Muhammad Navaz, Kummayam Nazar, and Majeed Parambai are the other accused person who are out on bail. They will have to appear before the court when the trial begins.

Last year, the NIA Court had scheduled the trial but postponed it due to non-availability of accused persons who were undergoing trial in Bengaluru. On September 9, 2005, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus to Salem from Ernakulam was set on fire in retaliation for the prolonged detention of Abdul Nazar Madani in connection with the Coimbatore blasts.

The bus was diverted from its route with 31 passengers on board and was set ablaze at Popemala near HMT Colony, Kalamassery, after the passengers were forced to get off the vehicle. The Kerala Police filed the chargesheet in the case in 2009 and NIA took over the probe in 2010. Kannur native Mohammed Sabir, a most wanted fugitive of Kerala, is an accused in the case. He is believed to be living in Pakistan now. Another accused, Abdul Rahim of Malappuram, was killed in Kashmir.

Case in a nutshell

Incident

September 9, 2005: A TNSTC bus to Salem from Ernakulam hijacked

Bus diverted to Popemala, 31 passengers on board forced to alight and set on fire

Reason: Retaliation for prolonged detention of Abdul Nazar Madani in Coimbatore blasts case

Accused and status

Thadiyantavida Nazeer, Sabir Buhari, Thajudin and Ummar Farooque: Lodged in Bengaluru jail

K A Anoop: In Viyyur Central Jail

PDP leader Abdul Nazar Madani’s wife Sufia Madani, Abdul Halem, Ismail, Muhammad Navaz, Kummayam Nazar, and Majeed Parambai: Out on bail

Most wanted Kannur native Mohammed Sabir: Living in Pakistan now

Abdul Rahim of Malappuram: Killed in Kashmir encounter