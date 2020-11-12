STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pensioners’ Life Certificate valid for one year

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Digital Life Certificates of all Employees Provident Fund pensioners can now be submitted throughout the year and will be valid for 12 months from the time of submission. All EPF pensioners are required to submit their Digital Life Certificate/non-remarriage certificate every year through the Jeevan Pramaan Portal.   

Pensioners can approach their pension-disbursing banks with their pension payment order number, Aadhaar card, bank pass book and mobile phone to submit their Digital Life Certificate through Jeevan Pramaan portal. The facility is also available in Akshaya Centres and post offices. The Postal Department has introduced a new scheme to collect Digital Life Certificates at the pensioners residence through the area postman. Pensioners who wish to avail the doorstep facility should contact their nearest post office or area postman. 

