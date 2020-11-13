489 new Covid cases, over 1k recoveries in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 case count in Ernakulam touched 55,758 on Thursday, with another 489 persons testing positive for the virus. Among the newly infected persons, as many as 254 contracted the virus through local transmission. Five migrant labourers and 13 healthcare workers have also been confirmed infected.

Meanwhile, another 1,008 Covid patients recovered from the illness on the day. A total of 10,009 patients are currently undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. Multiple cases were reported from regions including Thrikkakara, Edathala, Fort Kochi, Ashamanoor, Kadavanthra, Kothamangalam, Tripunithura, Maradu, and Kuttampuzha.