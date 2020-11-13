STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A life of records!

Published: 13th November 2020 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Did you know that the artist behind a huge marker pen which was recently shared on the official page of the Guinness Book of World Records is a Malayali? Muhammed Dileef, a Kozhikode-native, crafted the pen measuring  2.745m X 0.315 m. The social message his work carries makes it even more interesting. “In this digital age, people have no time to read or write. With this pen, I aim to inspire and motivate new generations to get acquainted with the world of books,” he says. 

The record was created on September 5, and the behind-the-scenes video surfaced on November 10. Dileef used materials like PVC pipes, multiwood and sponge to make the pen. “I completed the work in two months,” said Dileef. Dileef already holds a record for making the largest handwritten Quran.

“In 2017, world’s largest shuttle racket measuring 18-meter in height and six-meter in width protested political and religious discrimination in Asian countries. This inspired me to attempt my first Guinness weorld record,” says Dileef who has been an artist for 20 years.

Though Dileef started his career as an art teacher, he adopted the world of cartoons soon. He is a golden member at the International Society of Caricature Artists in the US. He has also conducted exhibitions in Malaysia. Dileef also holds a Limca records and place in India Book of Records for drawing the largest caricature of Mahatma Gandhi measuring 3,333 sq feet, on the mahatma’s birth anniversary. 

