‘Chai’pe diem!

For all of us who have fallen in love with chai — black, milk, masala, cutting and whatnot — the story of young entrepreneur Fiasal Yousaf is nothing less of a fairy tale

Published: 13th November 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

By  Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: India isn’t united by national cuisine as much as it is by a ‘national drink’. Despite the many differences in rituals, food and dressing across cultures, regions, states and religions, perhaps the one thing that binds us could very well be our shared love for a hot steaming cup of tea.Called commonly as chai, the hot beverage has achieved extreme proportions, that it is at once considered a staple, a must-have part of most of our mornings, a magic medicine against the common flu and even an instant pick-me-up for a weary soul. It is a conversation starter, one that is also enjoyed in silence on a rainy day. 

 For Alappuzha native Faisal Yousaf, a cup of chai is all this and more. 
Despite being a barista and managing a coffee roasting business in the UK, Faisal could not shed his love for the quintessential Indian chai. Craving a sip, he made a cuppa for himself based on his family’s recipe. “I am not a coffee person. Even though I worked in the coffee industry, I always crave chai. So I taught myself how to make it. I served it to my friends and all of them loved my preparation. When I decided to come back home after spending five years abroad, I knew chai was my calling,” says Faisal.

The high school dropout started The Chai Wallah, a pop-up tea cart brand that offers close to 30 varieties of freshly brewed tea, including his signature blend titled Indian masala chai which consists of 12 spices sourced from farmers across the country and grade 1 Assam tea leaves.Offering artisanal blends at prices comparable to a local tea shop, The Chai Wallah cart also has a range of condiments and snacks. 

“We offer cookies as well as samosas and cutlets. All the snacks we serve are homemade. We are employing five women who prepare them in small batches. We have also included cold beverages like juices in our menu which are made from our in-house fruit and flower concentrates,” says Faisal.The beverage startup is currently up and running in six locations in Kerala. Faisal hopes to grow it into a pan-India venture. 

“We stated The Chai Wallah nearly two years ago. We currently have six branches — four in Alappuzha, one in Cherthala and the other in Changanassery, Kottayam. We have a new branch coming up in Tiruvalla in a few weeks, and our first out-of-state outlet will open in Madurai next month. We are looking to partner with franchises to open in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. Our target is to reach 1,000 locations in the next five years,” says the 34-year-old.

