Do your part! 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For those wondering how to help animals spend a happy Diwali, HSI India has some ‘sound’ advice.Keep your pets indoors and in a familiar room. Switch on calming music or television if possible

Keep all doors and windows closed and draw the curtains to reduce the noise. Supply pets with enough food and water and ensure someone can stay with them to comfort them.

Urge people to avoid crackers, or to burst ones that emit less smoke and do not create much noise.

Decorate with lights, lamps and diyas that are friendlier to the environment and animals.

Refrain from bursting crackers near an animal shelter or zoo. Noise can cause panic and fear. Pollution from burning firecrackers is also harmful to their health.

Take dogs for a walk during the daytime before the celebrations begin. Never walk them near alleys or streets where people are lighting firecrackers.Consult a veterinarian if your pets are prone to acute anxiety or distress from loud noises and medicate them if absolutely necessary. Check their availability during Diwali in case of emergency.

Ensure pets are wearing collars and identification tags with current contact information. All pets, even those kept indoors, should always wear collars with identification tags.If you feed street animals around your neighbourhood, make sure that they are wearing tags labelled with their names and your phone numbers. Provide them shelter in an area where they may be safe from the firecrackers and the noise

Make a first aid kit in to help injured animals. Have a bucket full of water handy for emergencies and dousing used fireworks.

Keep contact information for local municipal corporations and surrounding shelters handy and approach them immediately in case of lost pets. If you find a lost pet, either take her to the address on the tag or a local animal.