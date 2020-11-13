Hit the (off) road!

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Offroading is considered a dangerous adventure. However, for Kottayam native Nimisha Manjooran, it is her biggest passion. Nimisha developed a love for the road through her husband Anand Manjooran. Recently, she won the women’s category of the Mahindra Great Escape 2019 in Vagamon. With pandemic subsiding, and travel and adventures returning, Nimisha is awaiting more experiences.

“I fell in love with driving after my marriage to Anand. I used to be his co-driver in many events,” says Nimisha. She believes that fear stops many from discovering the joy in off-roading. “Many are scared of the vehicle losing balance or getting injured. Anand helped me face my own fears,” she says. The winners of the Great Escape from various states were to compete in an event slated in March at the Mahindra plant in Igatpuri.

This was postponed due to the pandemic. Nimisha says there are many talented women drivers in Kerala who keep away from the sport due to lack of support. “Unfortunately, our society doesn’t encourage such talents. Many think that women can’t drive properly. Another reason is lack of awareness about offroading events being held in Kerala. Also, it is very expensive to modify the vehicles used for such activities. With moral and financial support, more women could easily come into the mainstream,” says Nimisha.

She’s currently gearing up to participate in an event organised by V12 Race Solutions in Ettumanoor on November 21. “I’m planning to conduct an offroading event by the end of November in Kottayam exclusively for women, as a way to motivate and encourage them,” she adds.