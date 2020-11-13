STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Hit the (off) road!

Kottayam native Nimisha Manjooran and her undying love for adventures is an inspiration for wanderlusts everywhere

Published: 13th November 2020 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Offroading is considered a dangerous adventure. However, for Kottayam native Nimisha Manjooran, it is her biggest passion. Nimisha developed a love for the road through her husband Anand Manjooran. Recently, she won the women’s category of the Mahindra Great Escape 2019 in Vagamon. With pandemic subsiding, and travel and adventures returning, Nimisha is awaiting more experiences. 

“I fell in love with driving after my marriage to Anand. I used to be his co-driver in many events,” says Nimisha. She believes that fear stops many from discovering the joy in off-roading. “Many are scared of the vehicle losing balance or getting injured. Anand helped me face my own fears,” she says. The winners of the Great Escape from various states were to compete in an event slated in March at the Mahindra plant in Igatpuri. 

This was postponed due to the pandemic. Nimisha says there are many talented women drivers in Kerala who keep away from the sport due to lack of support. “Unfortunately, our society doesn’t encourage such talents. Many think that women can’t drive properly. Another reason is lack of awareness about offroading events being held in Kerala. Also, it is very expensive to modify the vehicles used for such activities. With moral and financial support, more women could easily come into the mainstream,” says Nimisha. 

She’s currently gearing up to participate in an event organised by V12 Race Solutions in Ettumanoor on November 21. “I’m planning to conduct an offroading event by the end of November in Kottayam exclusively for women, as a way to motivate and encourage them,” she adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp