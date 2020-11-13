LDF announces candidates for Corp, dist panchayat poll

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF will field a mix of new faces and youngsters in the ensuing local body polls. The LDF Ernakulam district committee which met here on Thursday announced the names of candidates for Kochi Corporation and Ernakulam district panchayat elections except for a few seats. The leaders of the front said the aim is to bring in a mix of youth and experience.

The surprise element in the announcement was that the Kerala Congress (M), which joined the Left camp recently, was given three seats in Kochi Corporation and two seats in district panchayat. It was CPM, which sacrificed two of its seats-Varappetty and Kodanad- in the district panchayat, and two seats in the corporation to accommodate the new entrant. The NCP also was forced to sacrifice one of its seats for Kerala Congress in the corporation.

In Kochi Corporation, out of the total 74 seats, the CPM will contest in 56 seats. Another major constituent of LDF, the CPI, will field candidates in eight seats. The Kerala Congress (M) was allotted three seats. Janata Dal (S) and NCP were given two seats each while one seat each were given to INL, Congress (S) and CPI-ML (Red Flag).In Ernakulam district panchayat, out of the total 27 seats, the CPM will contest in 17 seats. Meanwhile, the CPI was given five seats, Kerala Congress (M) two seats, NCP, Kerala Congress (B), NCP and Congress(S) one seat each.

Race to the mayor’s post

As usual, the CPM has not announced any particular candidate for the post of mayor. However, the frontrunner for the post if the front wins the elections is M Anilkumar, who is the party district secretariat member and former works standing committee chairman. In the previous elections, Poornima Narayan, the education standing committee chairperson, was projected as the mayor candidate of the front. She will contest this year from Elamkulam.

K J Antony, who served as the opposition leader last year and V P Chandran, the LDF parliamentary party secretary in the previous council, are not contesting this time. Meanwhile, the LDF has not announced the candidate for the Kathrikadavu division. Gracy Joseph, of the Congress Party, won from the seat last year. If Gracy is denied a seat by Congress this year, chances are there that the LDF will back her as an independent candidate, it is learnt.In Ernakulam district panchayat, among the LDF contestants, CPM district secretariat member M B Syamanthabhadran is likely to be the president candidate.

DIST AT A GLANCE

2,045

Total people’s representatives needed

Total local bodies: 111

Grama panchayats: 82

Panchayat wards: 1,338

Women reservation: 692

SC/ST women: 56

SC/ST (general): 136

Block panchayats: 14

Block-level wards: 185

Municipalities: 13

Municipal wards: 421

Women reservation: 215

SC/ST women: 15

SC/ST (general): 17

Kochi Corporation divisions: 74

Women reservation: 37

SC/ST women: 2

SC/ST (general): 1

District panchayat divisions: 27

Women reservation: 14

SC/ST women: 2

SC/ST (general): 1