STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

LDF announces candidates for Corp, dist panchayat poll

KC(M) to contest in 5 seats, corp oppn leader K J Antony not in fray

Published: 13th November 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flag for representational purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF will field a mix of new faces and youngsters in the ensuing local body polls. The LDF Ernakulam district committee which met here on Thursday announced the names of candidates for Kochi Corporation and Ernakulam district panchayat elections except for a few seats. The leaders of the front said the aim is to bring in a mix of youth and experience.

The surprise element in the announcement was that the Kerala Congress (M), which joined the Left camp recently, was given three seats in Kochi Corporation and two seats in district panchayat. It was CPM, which sacrificed two of its seats-Varappetty and Kodanad- in the district panchayat, and two seats in the corporation to accommodate the new entrant. The NCP also was forced to sacrifice one of its seats for Kerala Congress in the corporation.

In Kochi Corporation, out of the total 74 seats, the CPM will contest in 56 seats. Another major constituent of LDF, the CPI, will field candidates in eight seats. The Kerala Congress (M) was allotted three seats. Janata Dal (S) and NCP were given two seats each while one seat each were given to INL, Congress (S) and CPI-ML (Red Flag).In Ernakulam district panchayat, out of the total 27 seats, the CPM will contest in 17 seats. Meanwhile, the CPI was given five seats, Kerala Congress (M) two seats, NCP, Kerala Congress (B), NCP and Congress(S) one seat each.

Race to the mayor’s post
As usual, the CPM has not announced any particular candidate for the post of mayor. However, the frontrunner for the post if the front wins the elections is M Anilkumar, who is the party district secretariat member and former works standing committee chairman. In the previous elections, Poornima Narayan, the education standing committee chairperson, was projected as the mayor candidate of the front. She will contest this year from Elamkulam.

K J Antony, who served as the opposition leader last year and V P Chandran, the LDF parliamentary party secretary in the previous council, are not contesting this time. Meanwhile, the LDF has not announced the candidate for the Kathrikadavu division. Gracy Joseph, of the Congress Party, won from the seat last year. If Gracy is denied a seat by Congress this year, chances are there that the LDF will back her as an independent candidate, it is learnt.In Ernakulam district panchayat, among the LDF contestants, CPM district secretariat member M B Syamanthabhadran is likely to be the president candidate.

DIST AT A GLANCE

2,045

Total people’s representatives needed 
Total local bodies: 111
Grama panchayats: 82
Panchayat wards: 1,338
Women reservation: 692
SC/ST women: 56
SC/ST (general): 136
Block panchayats: 14
Block-level wards: 185
Municipalities: 13
Municipal wards: 421
Women reservation: 215
SC/ST women: 15
SC/ST (general):  17
Kochi Corporation divisions: 74
Women reservation: 37
SC/ST women: 2
SC/ST (general): 1
District panchayat divisions: 27
Women reservation: 14
SC/ST women: 2
SC/ST (general): 1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp