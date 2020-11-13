Let live, and celebrate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. But it also brings a lot of trauma to animals due to the noise of the firecrackers. With Diwali just a few days away, Humane Society International (HSI) is urging everyone to celebrate a noise-free, animal-friendly Diwali.

Every year, thousands of animals and birds are left frightened because of the noise of crackers. The high decibel sound hurts the ears of animals as well as birds, since they possess a more acute sense of hearing than ours. “This year has been a struggle for humans and animals alike.

However, with Diwali around the corner and the mood upbeat, we urge everyone to celebrate the festival of lights as it is meant to be celebrated – with lamps and lights and not loud firecrackers. Given the situation we are in, it would also be prudent to protect our health and the environment,” said Alokparna Sengupta, managing director, HSI.